Asotin, WA

New vape shop opens near campus
A new vape shop, Smoke City Glass and Vape, has opened across the street from Lind Hall. Store manager Henry Abdel said this is his fourth location, with two
Fungal outbreak in marine mammals began on land
A study led by UC Davis explores how human-caused changes on land can affect aquatic animals, specifically in the case of the fungal pathogen, Cryptococcus gattii.
Conrad Lee vs. Dexter Borbe and the futu...
By Mahlon Meyer One has been in politics for 27 years and points to the growth of Bellevue as proof of his accomplishments. The other is a relative newcomer but describes a
Washington sees fewer jobless claims, ec...
New unemployment claims in Washington dropped last week amid a broad national decline in jobless claims. Washingtonians filed 4,784 new, or “initial,” claims for unemployment benefits last week, a nearly 8% decrease from the prior week,
Can Kim-Khanh Van defeat Reagan Dunn?
Kim-Khanh Van would be the first Asian American woman to be on the Metropolitan King County Council since 1973, if she beats Reagan Dunn on Nov. 2.
AAPI candidates who want your vote
Nov. 2 is General Election Day for all voters in Washington. Counties have already mailed ballots to registered voters. In order to make your voice heard, you must be registered to vote. Voter
Washington St hosts BYU in 1st game sinc...
After months of dealing with uncertainty, Washington State finally has clarity about who will lead the program. Nick Rolovich and four assistants are gone , fired when they failed to comply with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Arizona aiming to end losing streak against Washington
Arizona played its worst game under first-year coach Jedd Fisch a week ago, a 34-0 loss to Colorado that left the Wildcats searching for answers. Their bid to end a school-record 18-game losing streak doesn't get any easier this week.
Spokane Heart Attack & Stroke Prevention...
Spokane-based Heart Attack & Stroke Prevention Center is building a new $1.5 million facility at 371 E. Fifth, across Fifth Avenue from MultiCare Rockwood Clinic, on Spokane’s lower South Hill. The center will be moving from its current location at 507 S.
Spokane cops investigate porn clip in TV...
The Spokane Police Department is investigating how a 10-second porn clip popped up in the evening weather report of a local CBS television news station in eastern Washington on Sunday. Video captures of the broadcast, which showed a porn clip filling a ...
Manchin admits discussing party switch to give Democrats cover on...
Sen. Joe Manchin III admitted on Thursday that he had broached the topic of a party switch with fellow Democrats as a way to give them cover for his intransigence on President Biden’s multitrillion-dollar expansion of the federal safety net.
How the ‘Dune’ science-fiction saga para...
The science fiction in “Dune” has plenty of parallels to the science surrounding the Oregon coast’s dunes, where Frank Herbert drew inspiration for his novels.
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfect Butter-to-Popcorn Rati...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.