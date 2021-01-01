Black Diamond, WA

Amazon Launches Its First 'Checkout-less' Grocery Store
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Confirmed t...
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up for Sale
What Does Domestic Violence Actually Look Like?
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Removal of the Firefighter...
Local Articles
Moho lands $150,000 grant for nickel drilling at Silver Swan Nort...

Moho has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the West Australian state government to drill for nickel within a poorly explored area in its Silver Swan North project.

Local News
Meet the founders of Trail Mixed Collect...

Liselle Pires and Quena Batres met through a mutual friend while on a summer backpacking trip. They hit it off immediately, and together, they've launched Trail Mixed Collective to increase access to outdoor sports for women of color.

Community
The Martinez 2021 College Basketball Pre...

College basketball season is almost here. Inarguably the best time of year. As such, I present you with my hymn to the pillory. Fledgling legends lurk around the national stage’s periphery, waiting only for the passage of time to narrate their illustrious tales for them.

News
Three crashes in 13 months have been tied to deadly street racing...

Jacqueline McDuffie's death is the city’s fifth due to alleged street racing in the past year and the third major accident in the same time frame.

Lifestyle
Changing views of Peggy’s Cove

Anyway, Bang Petersen says his research shows that many of the assumptions we have about social media — that people who are nasty to others online have been turned into trolls by technology, that we are in bubbles or echo chambers where are views are constantly reinforced,

National News
What did Chief Earl Old Person mean to B...

The Tribune asked Blackfeet tribal members what Chief Earl Old Person meant to them. Here's what they had to say.

Things To Do
What Made the Air Jordan a Slam-Dunk Design

The world is bonkers for sneakers. This pivotal 1996 concept for basketball superstar Michael Jordan is a big reason why

News
Hamilton is back on in Sydney and Callan...

Callan Purcell's first chance to perform the lead role in Hamilton the musical was "abysmal" when he slipped and fell during a key moment. But after lockdown cancelled 133 shows he's excited to be heading back to the stage in the "essential yet hidden" role as an understudy,

Events
RAKING IT IN

THE ‘SUSTAINABLE’ investment firm Meghan and Harry have teamed up with previously sued to protect its woke name. Ethic, the  $1.3billion supposedly socially conscious investment

Things To Do
Prince William, Kate Middleton Could Come To US For Next Year's E...

"I'm delighted to announce that the Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States of America in 2022," Prince William said Sunday.

Events
Beveridge & Diamond Chairman Ben Wilson ...

After nearly 40 years at Beveridge & Diamond, Chairman Ben Wilson, who founded the Diverse Partners Network and has mentored generations of Black lawyers, has announced his retirement effective January 2022.

News
Kahleah Copper Was a Trade Sweetener in ...

Candace Parker most likely won't be the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP. That's only shocking for those who aren't paying

News
State Articles
Home Supply to Demand Imbalance Continue...

The pace of the housing market has accelerated up at a time when it typically slows, as 44% more homes are pending sales than at this time in 2019.

Local News
Senate confirms first Asian American as US judge in Seattle

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed civil rights attorney Tana Lin as a federal judge in Seattle. Lin, the president of the board of the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, will be the first former public defender and the first Asian American to serve as a federal judge in Washington state,

News
Annie Wright Schools Welcome Inaugural C...

Tacoma, Wash. - Annie Wright Schools welcomed eight Grade 9 students to the inaugural cohort of Tacoma Scholars, a new program formed to provide an AWS education to local students who come from historically disadvantaged communities.

News
Sheriff charged with falsely reporting B...

A sheriff in Washington state has been charged with two misdemeanors for falsely accusing a Black man delivering newspapers in January of making threats against him — an incident that led to a significant police response in a suburban neighborhood.

Local News
The Top Four Cities for Coffee Are All in the West

An analysis by Rent.com reveals that for the best coffee options in the country, you should set a course for NorCal and the Pacific Northwest. The debate over which city has the best coffee is almost as old and difficult to resolve as the debate over what city has the worst drivers.

Lifestyle
New vape shop opens near campus

A new vape shop, Smoke City Glass and Vape, has opened across the street from Lind Hall. Store manager Henry Abdel said this is his fourth location, with two

Lifestyle
Fungal outbreak in marine mammals began ...

A study led by UC Davis explores how human-caused changes on land can affect aquatic animals, specifically in the case of the fungal pathogen, Cryptococcus gattii.

Lifestyle
Conrad Lee vs. Dexter Borbe and the future of Bellevue

By Mahlon Meyer One has been in politics for 27 years and points to the growth of Bellevue as proof of his accomplishments. The other is a relative newcomer but describes a

News
Washington sees fewer jobless claims, ec...

New unemployment claims in Washington dropped last week amid a broad national decline in jobless claims. Washingtonians filed 4,784 new, or “initial,” claims for unemployment benefits last week, a nearly 8% decrease from the prior week,

Local News
Can Kim-Khanh Van defeat Reagan Dunn?

Kim-Khanh Van would be the first Asian American woman to be on the Metropolitan King County Council since 1973, if she beats Reagan Dunn on Nov. 2.

Local News
AAPI candidates who want your vote

Nov. 2 is General Election Day for all voters in Washington. Counties have already mailed ballots to registered voters. In order to make your voice heard, you must be registered to vote. Voter

News
Washington St hosts BYU in 1st game sinc...

After months of dealing with uncertainty, Washington State finally has clarity about who will lead the program. Nick Rolovich and four assistants are gone , fired when they failed to comply with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

National News
National Articles
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...

The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.

Real Estate
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida...

Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.

National News
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream

Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!

Products & Promotions
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...

New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.

Entertainment
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...

New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.

Entertainment
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month

November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!

Entertainment
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...

Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!

Wellness
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...

With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.

Recipes
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...

Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.

Film
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...

Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!

Music
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...

An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.

TV
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfect Butter-to-Popcorn Rati...

Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.

Food & Drink
