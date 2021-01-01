Black Diamond, WA

Moho lands $150,000 grant for nickel drilling at Silver Swan Nort...
Moho has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the West Australian state government to drill for nickel within a poorly explored area in its Silver Swan North project.
Meet the founders of Trail Mixed Collect...
Liselle Pires and Quena Batres met through a mutual friend while on a summer backpacking trip. They hit it off immediately, and together, they've launched Trail Mixed Collective to increase access to outdoor sports for women of color.
The Martinez 2021 College Basketball Pre...
College basketball season is almost here. Inarguably the best time of year. As such, I present you with my hymn to the pillory. Fledgling legends lurk around the national stage’s periphery, waiting only for the passage of time to narrate their illustrious tales for them.
Three crashes in 13 months have been tied to deadly street racing...
Jacqueline McDuffie's death is the city’s fifth due to alleged street racing in the past year and the third major accident in the same time frame.
Changing views of Peggy’s Cove
Anyway, Bang Petersen says his research shows that many of the assumptions we have about social media — that people who are nasty to others online have been turned into trolls by technology, that we are in bubbles or echo chambers where are views are constantly reinforced,
What did Chief Earl Old Person mean to B...
The Tribune asked Blackfeet tribal members what Chief Earl Old Person meant to them. Here's what they had to say.
What Made the Air Jordan a Slam-Dunk Design
The world is bonkers for sneakers. This pivotal 1996 concept for basketball superstar Michael Jordan is a big reason why
Hamilton is back on in Sydney and Callan...
Callan Purcell's first chance to perform the lead role in Hamilton the musical was "abysmal" when he slipped and fell during a key moment. But after lockdown cancelled 133 shows he's excited to be heading back to the stage in the "essential yet hidden" role as an understudy,
RAKING IT IN
THE ‘SUSTAINABLE’ investment firm Meghan and Harry have teamed up with previously sued to protect its woke name. Ethic, the $1.3billion supposedly socially conscious investment
Prince William, Kate Middleton Could Come To US For Next Year's E...
"I'm delighted to announce that the Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States of America in 2022," Prince William said Sunday.
Beveridge & Diamond Chairman Ben Wilson ...
After nearly 40 years at Beveridge & Diamond, Chairman Ben Wilson, who founded the Diverse Partners Network and has mentored generations of Black lawyers, has announced his retirement effective January 2022.
Kahleah Copper Was a Trade Sweetener in ...
Candace Parker most likely won't be the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP. That's only shocking for those who aren't paying
Home Supply to Demand Imbalance Continue...
The pace of the housing market has accelerated up at a time when it typically slows, as 44% more homes are pending sales than at this time in 2019.
Senate confirms first Asian American as US judge in Seattle
The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed civil rights attorney Tana Lin as a federal judge in Seattle. Lin, the president of the board of the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, will be the first former public defender and the first Asian American to serve as a federal judge in Washington state,
Annie Wright Schools Welcome Inaugural C...
Tacoma, Wash. - Annie Wright Schools welcomed eight Grade 9 students to the inaugural cohort of Tacoma Scholars, a new program formed to provide an AWS education to local students who come from historically disadvantaged communities.
Sheriff charged with falsely reporting B...
A sheriff in Washington state has been charged with two misdemeanors for falsely accusing a Black man delivering newspapers in January of making threats against him — an incident that led to a significant police response in a suburban neighborhood.
The Top Four Cities for Coffee Are All in the West
An analysis by Rent.com reveals that for the best coffee options in the country, you should set a course for NorCal and the Pacific Northwest. The debate over which city has the best coffee is almost as old and difficult to resolve as the debate over what city has the worst drivers.
New vape shop opens near campus
A new vape shop, Smoke City Glass and Vape, has opened across the street from Lind Hall. Store manager Henry Abdel said this is his fourth location, with two
Fungal outbreak in marine mammals began ...
A study led by UC Davis explores how human-caused changes on land can affect aquatic animals, specifically in the case of the fungal pathogen, Cryptococcus gattii.
Conrad Lee vs. Dexter Borbe and the future of Bellevue
By Mahlon Meyer One has been in politics for 27 years and points to the growth of Bellevue as proof of his accomplishments. The other is a relative newcomer but describes a
Washington sees fewer jobless claims, ec...
New unemployment claims in Washington dropped last week amid a broad national decline in jobless claims. Washingtonians filed 4,784 new, or “initial,” claims for unemployment benefits last week, a nearly 8% decrease from the prior week,
Can Kim-Khanh Van defeat Reagan Dunn?
Kim-Khanh Van would be the first Asian American woman to be on the Metropolitan King County Council since 1973, if she beats Reagan Dunn on Nov. 2.
AAPI candidates who want your vote
Nov. 2 is General Election Day for all voters in Washington. Counties have already mailed ballots to registered voters. In order to make your voice heard, you must be registered to vote. Voter
Washington St hosts BYU in 1st game sinc...
After months of dealing with uncertainty, Washington State finally has clarity about who will lead the program. Nick Rolovich and four assistants are gone , fired when they failed to comply with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfect Butter-to-Popcorn Rati...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.