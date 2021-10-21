Black Diamond, WA

Moho lands $150,000 grant for nickel drilling at Silver Swan Nort...
Moho has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the West Australian state government to drill for nickel within a poorly explored area in its Silver Swan North project.
Meet the founders of Trail Mixed Collect...
Liselle Pires and Quena Batres met through a mutual friend while on a summer backpacking trip. They hit it off immediately, and together, they've launched Trail Mixed Collective to increase access to outdoor sports for women of color.
The Martinez 2021 College Basketball Pre...
College basketball season is almost here. Inarguably the best time of year. As such, I present you with my hymn to the pillory. Fledgling legends lurk around the national stage’s periphery, waiting only for the passage of time to narrate their illustrious tales for them.
Three crashes in 13 months have been tied to deadly street racing...
Jacqueline McDuffie's death is the city’s fifth due to alleged street racing in the past year and the third major accident in the same time frame.
Changing views of Peggy’s Cove
Anyway, Bang Petersen says his research shows that many of the assumptions we have about social media — that people who are nasty to others online have been turned into trolls by technology, that we are in bubbles or echo chambers where are views are constantly reinforced,
What did Chief Earl Old Person mean to B...
The Tribune asked Blackfeet tribal members what Chief Earl Old Person meant to them. Here's what they had to say.
What Made the Air Jordan a Slam-Dunk Design
The world is bonkers for sneakers. This pivotal 1996 concept for basketball superstar Michael Jordan is a big reason why
Hamilton is back on in Sydney and Callan...
Callan Purcell's first chance to perform the lead role in Hamilton the musical was "abysmal" when he slipped and fell during a key moment. But after lockdown cancelled 133 shows he's excited to be heading back to the stage in the "essential yet hidden" role as an understudy,
RAKING IT IN
THE ‘SUSTAINABLE’ investment firm Meghan and Harry have teamed up with previously sued to protect its woke name. Ethic, the $1.3billion supposedly socially conscious investment
Prince William, Kate Middleton Could Come To US For Next Year's E...
"I'm delighted to announce that the Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States of America in 2022," Prince William said Sunday.
Beveridge & Diamond Chairman Ben Wilson ...
After nearly 40 years at Beveridge & Diamond, Chairman Ben Wilson, who founded the Diverse Partners Network and has mentored generations of Black lawyers, has announced his retirement effective January 2022.
Kahleah Copper Was a Trade Sweetener in ...
Candace Parker most likely won't be the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP. That's only shocking for those who aren't paying
Zone Read: All About the West Side
Step Raise your hand if you knew Tolleson Union High School has a three-star senior quarterback. Yeah, didn’t think so. In this transfer-crazy era we live in,
Yakima woman injured after rear-ending truck on I-182 in Richland
After rear-ending a large truck that merged into her lane on I-182 in Richland, a 48-year-old woman from Yakima was injured and hospitalized.
Long Beach native serves aboard Navy war...
Petty Officer 2nd Class Jayson Gamble serves as a sonar technician aboard USS Sampson based in Everett, Washington.
Officials detail assault allegations aga...
Authorities had only previously said deputies stopped Kfin Karuo because he was suspected of first-degree assault.
Vancouver included in USA's Rugby World Cup bid
The United States has launched a bid to host the Rugby World Cup, and Vancouver has been included as a potential host city.
Army spouse offered $50k settlement afte...
In 2013, a surgeon at the Yokota Air Base in Japan left a laparotomy towel inside Angie Perry’s abdomen during a C-section. Eight years later, the Air
Opinion: Now or never, BC government's p...
If Vancouver is to become one of the host cities of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the BC provincial government will need to step up its efforts.
2 Injured in Pedestrian Accident on 164th Avenue [Vancouver, WA]
At Least Two Individuals Hurt Following a Pedestrian Accident on 164th Avenue. VANCOUVER, WA (October 21, 2021) – Two people were injured in a deadly pedestrian accident on 164t
Deputy mayor says Bellevue could be open...
The Bellevue Theatre property has been declared an area in need of rehabilitation, which could smooth the process of the redevelopment of the historic theater and will give the owners a tax abatement.
Bellevue man sentenced to one year and a...
A Bellevue man was sentenced to prison after being found guilty of cyberstalking by threatening to make public nude photos of the wife of a Nebraska legislative candidate.
Washington State's Veterinary Association Announces Annual Award ...
The Washington State Veterinary Medical Association (WSVMA) held the Pacific Northwest Veterinary Conference Oct. 1 – Oct 3 in a virtual, online platform. Veterinarians and veterinary staff were honored at WSVMA's award ceremonies on Friday,
Broncos Briefs: Receiver Jerry Jeudy sta...
Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy’s return from his Week 1 high ankle sprain will wait another 10 days after he was not activated from injured reserve for Thursday night’s game at Cleveland.
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfect Butter-to-Popcorn Rati...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.