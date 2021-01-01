Cosmopolis, WA

Lacey Evans Issues Warning To WWE Roster...
Lacey Evans just celebrated the birth of her second child this week, but she's already gearing up for her comeback. Evans was set for a RAW Women's Title
Shoremen tie at Gettysburg; improve chances for playoff berth
Del Jenkins' header in the 55th minute Saturday night did more than atone for a defensive gaffe that allowed host Gettysburg to take an early lead.
Washington Hears Echoes of the ’50s and ...
Incursions into Taiwan’s air zone, a space launch and what looked like a prisoner swap raise a question that is about more than just semantics. It could signal a dangerous new mind-set.
Huge Second Half in Washington a Turning...
The Kansas City Chiefs just saved their 2021 season in 20 game-time minutes. Already in a significant early hole at 2-3, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs trailed a defensively
The Latest: Washington honors late safety Sean Taylor
The Latest on Week 6 in the NFL (all times EDT): Washington retired late safety Sean Taylor’s No. 21 during halftime of the team’s game against Kansas City. Members of his family stood around a framed burgundy jersey on the field during the ceremony,
Kadarius Toney, Parris Campbell among NF...
Kadarius Toney didn’t make it through the first drive for the New York Giants on a tough day for wide receivers. Parris Campbell hurt his foot in the first half during Indianapolis' 31-3 win over Houston on Sunday.
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Br...
Going into Week 7, fantasy managers should prioritize a quarterback-wide receiver tandem that established some chemistry
Rafael Nadal: "Roger Federer can get a point in many different wa...
In a recent interview with Number Web, the 20-time Grand Slam champion spoke at length about his eternal rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic
As Constitutional Committee Meets, Her M...
The work of the Committee has been unfruitful so far, and Moussa hopes that big players on the files, mostly Russia and the US, could pressure the Assad regime to change the status quo and negotiate in good faith.
Venezuelan opposition, Norway urge Madur...
"at-above-post addthis_tool" data-url=" Deisy Buitrago and Sharay Angulo CARACAS/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The chair of the Venezuelan opposition’s negotiating team at talks with the government urged President Nicolas Maduro’s administration on Sunday to resume dialogue as soon as possible,
Vaccine mandate would deepen supply-chain problems, trucker warns
A vaccine mandate order by President Biden would further complicate supply chain bottlenecks that have developed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to J.B. Hunt Transportation Services.
ASX opens 0.3% higher; energy stocks jum...
The ASX has opened slightly higher, up 0.3%, with energy and financials leading, while information technology lags
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emmys, And More!
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.