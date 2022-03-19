U.S. Rep. Kind: Introduces the bipartisan Chronic Wasting Disease...
U.S. Reps. Ron Kind (D-WI) and Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) introduced a bipartisan bill to research and manage the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD), a contagious, neurological disease affecting cervids – deer,
King Mahendra didn’t pay hunting bill in...
T he Anchorage Daily News in its 18 October edition has profiled a US Navy veteran who guided King Mahendra and Queen Ratna during a hunting trip in Alaska in November 1967, who has revealed that the royal entourage left without settling $60,
His relatives are being 'hunted' in Afgh...
The judge’s uncle in Elk Grove (Sacramento County) is among thousands of Afghan Americans trying to help his relatives flee their home country, but colliding with a complicated and expensive visa process.
Pennsylvania produces a huge, record elk
Pennsylvania last year produced a magnificent trophy bull elk that recently made national news. The animal is not only a new state record but will likely be the fourth-largest non-typical hunter-killed elk in the world.
Crunch time: Biden faces critical 2 week...
President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a
OPINION: The Wild Horse Problem, and a S...
The first and arguably most important step in solving any problem, even one as complex as the issues around the sustainable conservation of free-roaming American wild horses, is to: 1. Recognize there is a problem;
House of Representatives staffer faces child porn charges
A man who works for the sergeant-at-arms of the U.S. House of Representatives has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to police. Stefan Bieret, 41, of
For the first time in a decade, Washingt...
Sampling is the first step in an effort aimed at, if not stopping, at least slowing the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Known as CWD, the deadly neurological disease kills deer and elk, and is similar to mad cow disease.
Megan Rapinoe Biography: In Her Own Word...
Megan Rapinoe is an American professional soccer player and activist. She is the current captain of the OL Reign professional team and co-captain of the United States national team, which she’s played on since 2005.
Scientists battle hoof disease with clear eyes
Scientists at Washington State University said their research into elk hoof disease is aimed at finding strategies that can help wildlife managers control its spread and that eradicating the debilitating illness is likely impossible.
Down on the corner, Packers hope Bears’ ...
And no, the Green Bay Packers veteran safety’s take is not some sort of snobbery about his own position in the secondary being more intellectually challenging. But it might be an important viewpoint given what the Packers defense will be dealing with in Sunday’s game at Soldier Field against Amos’ former team,
Boone Chamber 72 Annual Meeting, Honors ...
The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce held its 72nd Annual Membership Meeting Tuesday Night at Valle Crucis Community Park. The event was presented by First Horizon Bank with additional sponsorship support from Peak Insurance Group,
Polish Airline Says Boeing's 737 Max Lie...
LOT Polish Airlines sued Boeing in Washington federal court Monday alleging it lost $250 million after the American aerospace giant duped it into ordering defectively designed 737 Max jets that were grounded for more than 18 months after two deadly crashes exposed the jets' safety flaws.
Washington state GOP worried about state’s future as Kim Wyman le...
As Secretary of State Kim Wyman announces she has taken a job with the Biden administration, the chair of the Republican Party is concerned.
Renton couple recounts unimaginable loss...
A Renton couple who suffered unimaginable loss during an Eastern Washington wildfire in September of 2020 continues to recover.
For years, the Women's Center has provid...
For years, the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury has provided more than safe haven services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in northern Fairfield and southern Litchfield counties. So on Tuesday,
ShoreRivers, CES seeking student leaders for summit
ShoreRivers and Washington College Center for Environment and Society will co-host the Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Gibson Center for
Washington secretary of state gets feder...
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman will join the Biden Administration as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) senior election security lead. Wyman is the only Republican currently holding a statewide office in Washington.
Renton Regional Fire Authority complies ...
As a result of the Governor’s proclamation, which required full vaccination for health care workers by October 18, 2021, Renton Regional Fire Authority accepted the resignation of two members who chose not to get vaccinated and therefore could no longer provide patient care.
Jeff Bezos Is Building a Space Station That's Basically a Giant B...
Blue Origin —the space firm that Amazon head Jeff Bezos founded in 2000—is partnering with a handful of spaceflight companies and universities to build a "mixed-use business park" in low-Earth orbit,
Jamie Skaar: 5 Things To Know About Mich...
Michelle Young’s journey for love continues on the Oct. 26 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and Jamie Skaar is the lucky guy to get the first one-on-one date of the season.
Halftime Observations: Saints 10, Seahaw...
DK Metcalf electrified the crowd at Lumen Field with a long touchdown reception from Geno Smith and Seattle led for 90 percent of the first half, but a late touchdown by New Orleans allowed the visitors to grab the advantage going into the break.
3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 7 Loss
The Seattle Seahawks couldn't quite finish the job against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. While Seattle took an early lead and played a tough, physical brand of football all evening, a few key mistakes ultimately cost
New Faces at Club Championships 2021 (Me...
A spotlight on the new faces taking on the Club Championships 2021 in the men's division. Ultiworld’s 2021 coverage of the club men’s division is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author (s).
Pet Safety Tips to Keep in Mind This Hal...
There are a few simple steps you can take to make sure this Halloween is as safe and comfortable as possible for your four-legged companions.
Coors Is Launching Its Own Whiskey
Molson Coors Beverage Company, best known for serving beers, will release a new whiskey called Five Trail Blended American Whiskey this December. This move of making whiskey trends with other beverage companies exploring alcoholic drinks outside their norm.
Review: 'Dune' Is A Sci-Fi All-Star. Here's Why.
Denis Villeneuve's desert sci-fi, "Dune," isn't just another "Star Wars" knockoff. The beautiful, moving epic deserves to be seen.
Truly Launching Holiday Seltzer Pack
The party includes holiday flavors including cranberry, pomegranate and spiced apples.
7 Ways to Celebrate Pumpkins on National...
From pumpkin-carving parties to festive pumpkin garb, here are seven ways to celebrate National Pumpkin Day, October 26.
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound in Human Skin?
Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, published "Dark Archives," a book about the history and science of human-skin-bound books.
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21...
San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane was suspended without pay this week for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, violating the NHL's vaccination requirements.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession Wit...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.