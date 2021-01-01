U.S. Rep. Kind: Introduces the bipartisan Chronic Wasting Disease...
U.S. Reps. Ron Kind (D-WI) and Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) introduced a bipartisan bill to research and manage the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD), a contagious, neurological disease affecting cervids – deer,
King Mahendra didn’t pay hunting bill in...
T he Anchorage Daily News in its 18 October edition has profiled a US Navy veteran who guided King Mahendra and Queen Ratna during a hunting trip in Alaska in November 1967, who has revealed that the royal entourage left without settling $60,
His relatives are being 'hunted' in Afgh...
The judge’s uncle in Elk Grove (Sacramento County) is among thousands of Afghan Americans trying to help his relatives flee their home country, but colliding with a complicated and expensive visa process.
Pennsylvania produces a huge, record elk
Pennsylvania last year produced a magnificent trophy bull elk that recently made national news. The animal is not only a new state record but will likely be the fourth-largest non-typical hunter-killed elk in the world.
Crunch time: Biden faces critical 2 week...
President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a
OPINION: The Wild Horse Problem, and a S...
The first and arguably most important step in solving any problem, even one as complex as the issues around the sustainable conservation of free-roaming American wild horses, is to: 1. Recognize there is a problem;
House of Representatives staffer faces child porn charges
A man who works for the sergeant-at-arms of the U.S. House of Representatives has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to police. Stefan Bieret, 41, of
For the first time in a decade, Washingt...
Sampling is the first step in an effort aimed at, if not stopping, at least slowing the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Known as CWD, the deadly neurological disease kills deer and elk, and is similar to mad cow disease.
Megan Rapinoe Biography: In Her Own Word...
Megan Rapinoe is an American professional soccer player and activist. She is the current captain of the OL Reign professional team and co-captain of the United States national team, which she’s played on since 2005.
Scientists battle hoof disease with clear eyes
Scientists at Washington State University said their research into elk hoof disease is aimed at finding strategies that can help wildlife managers control its spread and that eradicating the debilitating illness is likely impossible.
Down on the corner, Packers hope Bears’ ...
And no, the Green Bay Packers veteran safety’s take is not some sort of snobbery about his own position in the secondary being more intellectually challenging. But it might be an important viewpoint given what the Packers defense will be dealing with in Sunday’s game at Soldier Field against Amos’ former team,
Boone Chamber 72 Annual Meeting, Honors ...
The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce held its 72nd Annual Membership Meeting Tuesday Night at Valle Crucis Community Park. The event was presented by First Horizon Bank with additional sponsorship support from Peak Insurance Group,
New timeline of summer 2022 for opening ...
This issue, compounded by subcontractor availability and weather, has changed the timing of connecting and opening the I-5 HOV lanes from Fife to Tacoma. The new schedule now has the HOV lanes open in summer 2022.
Pete Carroll Show: Seahawks’ D ‘turned a corner,’ offense’s strug...
Pete Carroll joined 710 ESPN Seattle's Mike Salk to break down the positives and negatives from the Seahawks' 13-10 loss to the Saints.
Heaps: Seahawks’ disheartening offensive...
When it comes to the Seahawks' struggles on offense, Jake Heaps thinks that it goes far deeper than play calls by new OC Shane Waldron.
Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks ...
Unable to build off an early 7-0 lead, the Seahawks were held to only 209 yards of offense by a stingy Saints defense and fell short for the third straight week, dropping a 13-10 decision to the Saints.
Thousands still without power in Washington on Monday as storm re...
Around 23,000 customers across Washington were without power Monday afternoon, as crews from utility companies continued to respond to outages. Seattle City Light and Puget Sound Energy expect power to be restored by noon Tuesday.
What to know about the rail and road ser...
Metro Vancouver residents looking to travel across North America will have a couple of more options this fall. Greyhound announced Tuesday (Oct. 26) that it will resume service between Canadian and American cities as the United States-Canada border reopens.
Baumgartner, Aucoin selected for AHL Hal...
Baumgartner, Aucoin selected for AHL Hall of Fame Former Wolves Nolan Baumgartner, Keith Aucoin earned league's highest honor The American Hockey League
Broncos Week 8 Talking Points: Plenty of yards, few points for Wa...
The Broncos enter Sunday’s 2:25 p.m. kickoff on a four-game losing streak and Washington has lost three in a row. Here are three Week 8 storylines.
U.S. Chicken Producers Accused of Conspi...
Companies including Tyson Foods, Perdue Farms and Koch Foods are among several companies being sued by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Ex-Washington Football Team employees' l...
Two former Washington Football Team employees arrived at the Manhattan hotel where the NFL was holding its owner meetings Tuesday and delivered a letter urging the NFL to make the findings of the report into Washington's workplace misconduct public.
ASU offense looks to take advantage of Washington State's defensi...
Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill used the bye week just like most other coaches. It was a chance to evaluate where his team stands without another game looming in a few days. While the Sun Devils are coming off a loss to Utah on Oct.
World Series: How Braves' Ron Washington...
HOUSTON-- As we brace ourselves for Game 1 of the 2021 World Series, let's reflect on the coaching prowess of Ron Washington. The Braves third-base coach has been getting lots of attention this postseason for his aggressive sends on crucial base-running plays that have aided the Braves efforts in making their first World Series this millennium.
Best to Worst: Hallmark Christmas Movies
Love 'em or hate 'em, Hallmark Christmas movies seem to have taken over the holiday season. Here are 5 of the best and 5 of the worst Hallmark Christmas movies of all time.
Coors Is Launching Its Own Whiskey
Molson Coors Beverage Company, best known for serving beers, will release a new whiskey called Five Trail Blended American Whiskey this December. This move of making whiskey trends with other beverage companies exploring alcoholic drinks outside their norm.
Pet Safety Tips to Keep in Mind This Halloween
There are a few simple steps you can take to make sure this Halloween is as safe and comfortable as possible for your four-legged companions.
Review: 'Dune' Is A Sci-Fi All-Star. Her...
Denis Villeneuve's desert sci-fi, "Dune," isn't just another "Star Wars" knockoff. The beautiful, moving epic deserves to be seen.
Truly Launching Holiday Seltzer Pack
The party includes holiday flavors including cranberry, pomegranate and spiced apples.
7 Ways to Celebrate Pumpkins on National Pumpkin Day, October 26
From pumpkin-carving parties to festive pumpkin garb, here are seven ways to celebrate National Pumpkin Day, October 26.
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound...
Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, published "Dark Archives," a book about the history and science of human-skin-bound books.
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21 Games for Vaccine Violat...
San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane was suspended without pay this week for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, violating the NHL's vaccination requirements.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Ha...
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy