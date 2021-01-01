Owner of nonprofit science lab for children admits running secret...
The owner of a nonprofit, high-tech lab aimed at making science more accessible to kids secretly ran a money-laundering operation behind the scenes, swapping out drug dealers’ dirty cash for bitcoin,
Indigenous Prisoner Religious Rights Org...
Huy, an Indigenous religious freedoms advocacy organization, has received a $50,000 grant in recognition of its efforts to help rehabilitate Indigenous prisoners and prepare them for successful reentry into society.
Cheer Coach in Federal Way Sentenced For...
FEDERAL WAY, WA - A cheerleading coach in Federal Way, WA has been sentenced to six months in prison and must register as a sex offender, among other conditions, after
Marcus Howard wants to continue tradition of Federal Way short-tr...
Marcus Howard is the latest inline skater from Pattison's West Skating Center to transition to short-track speedskating on the ice. He hopes to go to the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
USDA rethinks approach to controlling sa...
Federal health officials are rethinking their approach to controlling salmonella in poultry plants in the hope of reducing the number of illnesses linked to the bacteria each
Upcoming Halloween, community events in ...
Here is a list of Federal Way’s upcoming Halloween-themed and autumn activities. Saturday, Oct. 23 . Underwater Pumpkin Carvin
Citing Markup Investigation, Lawmakers Demand Answers from Amazon
Members of Congress have asked Amazon to respond to an investigation by The Markup about giving its private label brands a leg up
Resources available for domestic violenc...
Advocates and mental health professionals are encouraging people to seek out help if they are experiencing domestic abuse. This comes after three people were killed
Public servant had to cater to sports mi...
Victoria looks at mix of home, no quarantine for overseas arrivals; the ICAC hearings into Berejiklian continue today; New Zealand reports record new case numbers. Follow the latest here.
WA farmers push back against Nationals' lack of climate commitmen...
A group of Western Australian farmers are leading calls for the Nationals to commit to ambitious climate targets ahead of an international summit.
Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause T...
The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in the
Give no-show Buttigieg full-time paterni...
The new adoptive father took paternity leave starting two months ago and has been missing in action ever since, just when the nation's transportation infrastructure has come under unprecedented pressure.
After oil spoil, Huntington Beach City C...
The Huntington Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to support a ban on new offshore oil drilling and similar activities off the coast of California. Mayor Kim Carr and Councilwoman Natalie
Jeffrey Wright Honored by Variety with Legend and Groundbreaker A...
Has Jeffrey Wright worked nonstop since he fell in love with acting in college in the late 1980s? It seems like it. From indie hits to blockbusters to weighty TV series to Broadway, the actor, who
Next US ambassador should work to improv...
In his speech, the former ambassador to NATO blew the dust off almost all the ruses in the China-bashing playbook of the previous US administration as if he were nominated by Biden's predecessor. Burns was obviously attempting to prove to the senators his "political correctness" in lashing out at China with the well-worn lies of "genocide in Xinjiang" and "abuses in Tibet" and "bullying of Taiwan".
California lawmaker accepted donations f...
U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) accepted thousands of dollars from oil and gas companies and voted against disaster relief funding for other cities.
Zito: School board meetings show only that freedom is messy | Opi...
Can we trust our government to distinguish between the actual threat of violence and the passionate expression of viewpoints by parents?
‘Brady Lists' Can Be a Tool for Police R...
Reform activists and civil rights advocates say prosecutors already have powerful tools at their disposal to curb bad behavior by police.
Seahawks Claim Ex-Colts QB Jacob Eason O...
The Colts couldn’t successfully stash their former 2020 4th round pick on the team’s practice squad after all.
NTSB recovers black boxes from plane tha...
Federal investigators are interviewing people who were on a jet that ran off a Texas runway during takeoff and burst into flames.
WA government offers huge reward to help...
A massive reward of up to $1m is being offered to help solve the mystery disappearance of Cleo Smith, as the search for the four-year-old girl continues for a sixth day. Premier Mark McGowan said the circumstances surrounding her disappearance had caused police to suspect it was suspicious,
SNAP (food stamps) benefits have largest increase in history
The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the
Behr, Swanson and kids to embark on 50 s...
Illustrator and writer duo Robbi Behr and Matthew Swanson have announced a book tour like no other for the 2022-2023 school year.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
RUMOR: Facebook Is Changing Its Name
Facebook is planning to change its company name next week, as first reported by The Verge. To what exactly? Well, we don't know yet ...
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Remova...
An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Simpsons'
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.