Northgate Link Extension Provides New Opportunities for Seattle U...
Affordable public transportation options make it more accessible to explore Seattle, and are expanding with the opening of the Link light rail Northgate Link Extension. The three additional stops in the University District,
DUI Accident on 36th Avenue Injures 2 [L...
Saturday morning, two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle DUI accident on 36th Avenue. The incident occurred around 9:00 a.m., at the intersection of 36th Avenue and 188th Street. Dispatchers arrived to the scene shortly after.
Prep results for Thursday, Oct. 14
Everett at Lincoln Field, 7 p.m. Marysville Getchell vs. Shorecrest at Shoreline Stadium, 7 p.m. Edmonds-Woodway at Stanwood, 7 p.m. Cascade vs. Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Cedarcrest at Monroe,
Krav maga self-defense class coming to CID
Krav maga saved me from a potentially fatal situation,” said Jesse Robbins as he recalled being surrounded and beaten by six people, three with flagpoles, last October.
How to get involved in recreational hock...
Excited about Seattle’s newest professional sports team and hoping to take up a new activity? Here are some resources to help you get involved with recreational hockey in the Seattle area.
COVID cases decline but local hospitals ...
COVID patients fill 62 hospital beds in Snohomish County. Expanded eligibility for vaccines could help. EVERETT — COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Snohomish County, although hospitals are still “under siege,
Virginia Clair Thomson (Ginny)
She was born in Bellingham, Washington, to Louis and Joyce Owens on March 31, 1952. She asked the Lord into her heart at the age of 10.
Curry, Warriors stun James, Lakers 121-114 in opener
Stephen Curry had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Golden State Warriors, who rallied from 10 points down to stun LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the new-look Los
Wake Forest seeks dismissal of lawsuit o...
Wake Forest officials want a lawsuit dismissed. The lawsuit alleges that the university is liable for the actions of former assistant men's basketball coach Jamill C. Jones, who punched another
Kamiak tops Mariner, earns first playoff...
It’s been quite a journey for the Kamiak High School football team. The Knights suffered through a brutal stretch of one-win seasons from 2017-19 while losing a combined 25 contests. The second of those seasons was head coach Bryant Thomas’ first year with the program.
Biden Says He Is Fixing Supply Chains, But His Regulatory Actions...
Unfortunately, for this administration, like others before it, policies are less about promoting the public good and more about serving special-interest groups.
With Nick Rolovich gone, remaining WSU f...
Here's one of many ironies in the whole sordid mess that is the Nick Rolovich downfall at Washington State: He was in the midst of a brilliant coaching
First phase of Burkart Boulevard South b...
Traffic flow is about to improve for motorists traveling in the Seymour area as construction of the first phase of a new bypass around the south side of the city has begun to wind down.
Rafael Nadal: "The Game is not going in the right direction"
In a long interview with the Japanese magazine Number, Nadal analyzed the evolution of tennis over the last decade
Martha Anne Wise, 76
At age 8 Martha moved with her family to Fairbanks, Alaska. She graduated from Lathrop High School in 1962, where she helped as the assistant librarian. Martha earned her teaching degree from Denver University and began her career teaching for the Denver Public Schools.
Report to urge charges against Brazil’s ...
Brazilians are turning their focus on Wednesday to the Senate, where a report six months in the making will recommend President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling the response to the COVID-19 pandemic,
How Business Can Help Close the Digital Divide for Millions of St...
The digital divide, or the homework gap as it's often called, refers to when students and families don't have access to broadband internet and devices to be able to, in this case, access education and educational opportunities,
Countering China’s Expansionary Maritime...
China’s strategic emphasis on low-carbon energy has captured the attention of U.S. analysts, prompting some to call for a commensurate focus stateside. But while China has indeed invested heavily in critical minerals,
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Simpsons'
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...
As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.
Plane Engulfed in Flames After Crashing ...
An investigation is currently underway following a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to reports, 21 people were on board—18 passengers and three crew members.
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Due to Plastic ...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines ...
The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Tha...
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking G...
Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.
Review: Despite Flaws, We Lowkey Love 'N...
Daniel Craig's latest and last installment of his James Bond series, "No Time to Die," is an operatic send-off for what might be our best Bond ever, and certainly, our most human.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.