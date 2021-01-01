Madison, WI

Target to Stop Selling Trading Cards in ...
After a violent incident, Target will no longer sell Pokémon and select sports trading cards in stores.
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and Tom Brady Chokes
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
NFL Week 7 Wrap-Up: Undefeated Steelers ...
With Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season finished, we see dominance in veterans like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Big Ben, and franchises crumble.
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Hal...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Taco Bell Launches 'Crispy Chicken Sandw...
Taco Bell is joining the chicken wars and releasing its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco nationwide. The hybrid sandwich taco will be available as a special promo on August 30.
Garden Goals: 7 Things to Plant for a Bo...
Even though summer is almost over, your garden still has plenty of potential.
Mountain Dew Launches a Flamin' Hot Cheetos-Flavored Drink
Mountain Dew and Cheetos came together to create a new Flamin' Hot Cheetos flavored drink. It will release on August 31 exclusively on the virtual DEW store.
Holy Highball: Rabbi Evette Lutman Talks...
Meet the rabbi who walked into the bar for Holy Highball's video series and podcast. Rabbi Evette Lutman talks turkey about Torah and hands down is one of the greatest teachers we've met!
Robert F. Kennedy's Assassin Granted Par...
Sirhan Sirhan, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was granted parole after 52 years in jail. Two of Kennedy's sons provided supporting statements that led to his potential release.
Recipe: Turkish-Style Eggplant With Tomatoes
Every now and then, a trip to the farmers' market ends up with an exotic new dish. This simple vegan recipe will have you eating your veggies with gusto, so give it a try next time you see some beautiful eggplants for sale.
'Nevermind' Album Cover Star Sues Nirvan...
Spencer Elden, the now-30-year-old star of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album cover, is suing Nirvana for producing child pornography, alleging that his parents "never authorized consent for how the images would be used" and that his privacy has been shattered by the childhood photo focusing on his genitalia.
Top 5 Songs Released: August 15–23
It's our weekly music review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our weekly music review and which songs/artists you'd like to see in the future.
Get 2 Free Krispy Kreme Donuts With Proof of Vaccination
Krispy Kreme offers two free donuts a day for vaccinated customers with a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. The promotion runs from August 30 to September 5.
5 Fragrances to Wear Back to Work This F...
Five fragrances selected for different professional settings as employees return to their work places.
Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery Are Dropping...
A pop-up experience is planned at the Boston brewery next week!
FDA Grants Full Approval to the Pfizer Vaccine
The Pfizer vaccine is the first coronavirus vaccine to be granted full approval by the FDA. The newly approved vaccine will go by the name "Comirnaty."