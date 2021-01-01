Madison, WI

Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Include an Apocalypse, Fam...
Popular Children's Entertainer 'Blippi' Has a Questionable P...
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t...
Target to Stop Selling Trading Cards in ...

After a violent incident, Target will no longer sell Pokémon and select sports trading cards in stores.

Gaming
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and Tom Brady Chokes

Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.

Sports
NFL Week 7 Wrap-Up: Undefeated Steelers ...

With Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season finished, we see dominance in veterans like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Big Ben, and franchises crumble.

Sports
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...

On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!

TV
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Hal...

Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.

Wellness
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...

Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!

Products & Promotions
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...

"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)

TV
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'

After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!

National News
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...

With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.

Sports
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...

After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.

Style
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes

Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!

Style
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The L...

Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!

Film
Taco Bell Launches 'Crispy Chicken Sandw...

Taco Bell is joining the chicken wars and releasing its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco nationwide. The hybrid sandwich taco will be available as a special promo on August 30.

Products & Promotions
Garden Goals: 7 Things to Plant for a Bo...

Even though summer is almost over, your garden still has plenty of potential.

Home & Garden
Mountain Dew Launches a Flamin' Hot Cheetos-Flavored Drink

Mountain Dew and Cheetos came together to create a new Flamin' Hot Cheetos flavored drink. It will release on August 31 exclusively on the virtual DEW store.

Products & Promotions
Holy Highball: Rabbi Evette Lutman Talks...

Meet the rabbi who walked into the bar for Holy Highball's video series and podcast. Rabbi Evette Lutman talks turkey about Torah and hands down is one of the greatest teachers we've met!

Lifestyle
Robert F. Kennedy's Assassin Granted Par...

Sirhan Sirhan, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was granted parole after 52 years in jail. Two of Kennedy's sons provided supporting statements that led to his potential release.

National News
Recipe: Turkish-Style Eggplant With Tomatoes

Every now and then, a trip to the farmers' market ends up with an exotic new dish. This simple vegan recipe will have you eating your veggies with gusto, so give it a try next time you see some beautiful eggplants for sale.

Recipes
'Nevermind' Album Cover Star Sues Nirvan...

Spencer Elden, the now-30-year-old star of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album cover, is suing Nirvana for producing child pornography, alleging that his parents "never authorized consent for how the images would be used" and that his privacy has been shattered by the childhood photo focusing on his genitalia.

Music
Top 5 Songs Released: August 15–23

It's our weekly music review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our weekly music review and which songs/artists you'd like to see in the future.

Music
Get 2 Free Krispy Kreme Donuts With Proof of Vaccination

Krispy Kreme offers two free donuts a day for vaccinated customers with a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. The promotion runs from August 30 to September 5.

Products & Promotions
5 Fragrances to Wear Back to Work This F...

Five fragrances selected for different professional settings as employees return to their work places.

Style
Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery Are Dropping...

A pop-up experience is planned at the Boston brewery next week!

Products & Promotions
FDA Grants Full Approval to the Pfizer Vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine is the first coronavirus vaccine to be granted full approval by the FDA. The newly approved vaccine will go by the name "Comirnaty."

National News
The Piper Inn | OCN Eats: Local Biz Buzz
Grief & Joy in the Pandemic | Holy Highball
HALLMARK CHANNEL: SWITCHED FOR CHRISTMAS (2017) REVIEW

