Some of Wisconsin's wild turkeys loving ...
One of Wisconsin’s greatest wildlife management success stories has been the restoration of turkeys in the state, according to the Department of Natural Resources. But the large wild bird isn’t sticking to rural wooded expanses.
Nuttycombe XC Men — Kiptoo’s Strategy Works
VERONA, WISCONSIN, October 15 — Wesley Kiptoo’s plan was the story of the Nuttycombe Invitational men’s race. The Iowa State junior never substantially trailed in what became a run-away-and-hide win that took the measure of a field that included eventual runner-up Cooper Teare of Oregon.
A protester shot by Kyle Rittenhouse acc...
The lawsuit was filed weeks before Rittenhouse, who is accused of homicide and has pleaded not guilty, is set to stand trial.
Wisconsin school districts face backlash...
A local parent has filed a federal lawsuit against the Waukesha School District, claiming that the school board’s lack of COVID-19 mitigation protocols were responsible for her son’s exposure and contraction of the virus.
Finally, here are the winners of the 40th Wisconsin Area Music In...
The WAMI Awards, held Sunday in Milwaukee, inducted Kevn Kinney, Semi-Twang, Viola Smith and the Esquires into the Hall of Fame.
Woman fatally struck in Wauwatosa hit-an...
Four Wauwatosa teenagers committed auto theft and intentionally struck a woman, who was pronounced dead early Thursday morning. Forty-seven-year-old Oshkosh resident Sunita Suratu Balogun-Olayiwola noticed the juveniles attempting auto theft near a Holiday Inn Express around 1:50 a.
Community Clothes Closet's new Traveling...
The free clothing store on wheels was made possible thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Basic Needs Giving Partnership.
Wisconsin vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers college football matchup on October 23, 2021.
Rodgers throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Pack...
Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 24-14 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Star Wars: The Nostalgia Awakens comes t...
The Nostalgia Awaken. He is a Star Wars enthusiast and museum curator from Onalaska Wisconsin. Roll’s collection has traveled to Minnesota, Illinois, and around Wisconsin. Now, it has made a stop at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire.
Wisconsin football: Chenal's big game helps Wisconsin outlast Arm...
The one big weakness of Wisconsin’s otherwise outstanding defense this season has been its inability to force turnovers.
NU soccer scores big on Senior Day again...
It was a game that Nebraska soccer desperately needed to continue their postseason dreams with just three games left.
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup a...
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Tha...
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game
Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste o...
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minute Halloween Costume
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off Fiery Collab With 'Hotti...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.