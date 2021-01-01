Milwaukee, WI

Target to Stop Selling Trading Cards in ...
After a violent incident, Target will no longer sell Pokémon and select sports trading cards in stores.
City of Madison files another brief in lawsuit that could overtur...
A brief filed last week with the state Supreme Court by attorneys for the city of Madison in a case that could kill the state’s medical marijuana program before it even starts reiterates that the ball
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and...
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
NFL Week 7 Wrap-Up: Undefeated Steelers ...
With Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season finished, we see dominance in veterans like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Big Ben, and franchises crumble.
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16,...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtua...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Re...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Need an Easy Halloween Costume? Go Infla...
If you're looking for a fun and unique Halloween costume, look no further. This year, we're all about the inflatable costume. And why wouldn't we be? They're hysterical.
Study Finds Holocaust Knowledge Severely...
Half of the participants in a study reported Holocaust denial on social media, unable to name concentration camps.
Interactive Map Lets You Virtually Dig to China
Where would you end up if you dug straight through the earth? This online tool will tell you. The Antipodes Map site allows you to enter a country, city, address, or zip code to send its animated earth digger on a virtual journey through the earth so you don't have to risk it in real life.
Chipotle Adding Brisket to the Menu
Try it out and free delivery when you use the Chipotle mobile app.
Preheat Your Ovens—Pillsbury Just Droppe...
Pillsbury's limited seasonal cookie dough consists of cream cheese chips sprinkled with autumn! Each cookie is stuffed with gooey cream cheese chips.
The 5 Jackets You'll Need This Fall
Jackets are a vital part of fall fashion! But with so many different kinds out there, how do you know which ones are going to be your ultimate go-to's for the fall season?
Things You Can Legally Do in the US When...
Turning 18 is a milestone! Let's explore the new opportunities that are open to newly-minted adults.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week (Septembe...
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our song reviews and other songs you'd like to see on our list.
IKEA to Add Line of Gaming Furniture
The furniture is a collaboration between the Swedish company and hardware company ASUS.
Actor Willie Garson Has Died at Age 57
The entertainment industry has lost one of its stars in the passing of Willie Garson. Perhaps best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on HBO's "Sex and the City," he brought warmth and affability to each of his characters.
Disneyland Launches Its First Exclusive ...
This year, Mickey and friends are hosting an exclusive after-hours holiday party at Disneyland Park. Called Disney Merriest Nites, the event will take place on five select nights in November and December.
Bake It, Don't Buy It: Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread
Celebrate fall with this simple crowd-pleasing recipe. Even people who don't like pumpkin, won't be able to resist this decadent and tender quickbread.