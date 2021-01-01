West Virginia

Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Hal...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Sherwin-Williams Announces 2022 'Color o...
Sherwin-Williams has announced its Color of the Year for 2022—Evergreen Fog, "a versatile and calming hue, a chameleon color of gorgeous green-meets-gray, with just a bit of blue."
Listen to Soothing Sounds of Nature From...
Ever wonder if the great outdoors sounds the same everywhere? This new project might help us find out. The "Sounds of the Forest" is a growing collection of sounds recorded in the woodlands and forests of the world.
VIDEO: TikToker Makes the Discontinued Opaque Blue Scooby-Doo Fru...
One TikToker actually took matters into her own hands after recently finding out about the change and made her own opaque blue Scooby-Doo fruit snacks. In a totally relatable voice-over, she laments the loss of the original snacks and calls the switch-up "overall completely evil."
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency
China outlawed cryptocurrency, in a multi-agency crackdown on currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
TV Shows People Think Are Overrated—By S...
A study conducted by Reviews.org identified which TV show people in each state think is overrated—and let me just say: we are appalled.
There's a 'Sexy Bernie Sanders' Halloween Costume, And We Have So...
We've recently found out that there's a "sexy Bernie Sanders" costume made available for Halloween this year, and we wish we were joking. Unfortunately for everyone, it's a very real thing.
RECALL: Over 3.3M Boppy Newborn Loungers...
The recall covers full refunds on over 3 million Boppy newborn loungers due to potential risk of suffocation. To date, 8 babies have died in connection to the products in this recent recall.
4 Must-Have Products for Walking or Runn...
Walking or running with your dog doesn't have to be a pain. Here are four products we swear by.
Trailer for 'Spencer' Released—Kristen Stewart Already Getting Ra...
Audiences got their first peek of the movie trailer for Pablo Larraín's "Spencer" which releases in theatres on November 5, and from the social media responses, Stewart should be writing her Oscar award acceptance speech.
Leaving Mormonism: Living My Truth
One woman's story of how she left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and found peace through nature.
A New 'Harry Potter' Attraction Coming t...
Potterheads unite! A new addition is coming to the Wizarding World.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Classic Martini
Whether you prefer it dirty, up, wet, or dry with gin or vodka, nothing rivals the old-school cool of the classic martini.