Casper, WY

Special Olympics Wyoming announces two athletes headed to nationa...
A day that started like every other...turned into one of the happiest for Rena Moore and Jade Bult. Special Olympics Wyoming surprised these athletes at Reach 4A Star Wednesday afternoon with their friends and family present.
Beverly June (Kinser) Olson Obituary
Olson passed away peacefully in her sleep October 16, 2021, after a long and arduous battle with dementia. She was born
Natrona County School District prepares ...
Fall is in the air and if you looked outside Tuesday, you definitely saw some snowfall too. As snowy weather approaches central Wyoming the next few months, the Natrona County School District wants residents to be aware of how they handle inclement weather.
A look at a vet tech’s job for National Veterinary Technician Wee...
This week is National Veterinary Technician Week. Working as a vet tech means your days are never the same. Some may be slower, while other days you may be helping on multiple emergencies.
Improper use of space heater causes mino...
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. An improperly used space heater ignited nearby combustibles.
Land swap would create 38,000-acre publi...
The BLM may exchange some of its scattered parcels for 5,686 acres of the Mule Creek Ranch southeast of Casper.
Casper resident spreads kindness with Free Hug Coupons
If you’ve been around Casper, you’ve probably noticed 94-year old Selma Schneider. For years now, Schneider has been proudly giving out free hug coupons to spread kindness.
Wyoming lawmakers to hold special sessio...
Wyoming state lawmakers are slated to hold a special session next week to consider measures to counter federal vaccine mandates.
Shortage Of Truck Drivers A Leading Caus...
If you came across an empty shelf while shopping over the weekend, you came face to face with. There is plenty of supply and plenty of demand, but the issue with getting things to consumers starts with a shortage of truck drivers.
US to weigh mixing boosters; South Africa registers 414 new cases
South Africa registered 414 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 2,916,593. A further 25 Covid-19-related deaths were reported, taking total official deaths to 88,612. A total of 20,200,
Jehovah’s Witnesses hope to help familie...
October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Jehovah’s Witnesses have resources to include in the conversation
Casper Notebook: Not so fast, winter
Casper is once again snuggled under a big white blanket. It seems like just a few weeks ago it was 85 degrees out and I was sleeping with all my windows wide open, but my radiator has since kicked in (loudly,
Keeler: Move over, Vic Fangio. Colorado ...
In some alternate universe right now, Vic Fangio is serving as Urban Meyer’s defensive coordinator. Steve Addazio is coaching Urban’s offensive line. Alas, we’re all stuck with this reality. And
Inside Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito’s life with his parents
Brian and Gabby moved in with his parents at their 10,000-square-foot Florida property, which doubles as the family’s business headquarters, in 2019.
How to Watch New Mexico Lobos at Wyoming...
Wyoming looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts New Mexico on Saturday afternoon. Wyoming got off to a hot start this year, winning its first four games, but since then has lost two entering Saturday's game against New Mexico.
Search for missing man in Grand Teton Na...
OLD Texas man went missing near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Jared Hembree was last seen on Thursday, October 21 in the park where Gabby Petito’s remains were found last month.
Understaffed Yellowstone strained by record tourism year
The summer 2021 season in Yellowstone was notable not only for the record number of visitors, but also for show
Understaffed Yellowstone National Park '...
To that sliver of the park, Sholly said Yellowstone is dedicating 95% of its annual budget. “We have a very, very large problem in a very small percentage of this park,” he said. It’s a balance between providing the public an experience of a lifetime while protecting the park’s delicate ecosystem.
Texarkana mother, son arrested in Wyomin...
A Texarkana woman and her son have been charged with the murder of Michael “Andy” McGuffee, 56, who was the mother’s half brother. Debbie Senft, 47, and
Oklahoma man’s body found, suspects behind bars in Wyoming
The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations said a mother/son duo are behind bars in Wyoming, after allegedly killing the woman’s half-brother in Blanchard, trying to hide the evidence by fire and
Column: Maintain safety rules while hunt...
If you have questions regarding firearms safety, please don’t hesitate to stop by the sheriff’s office, game and fish or any other law enforcement entity.
Stop Illegal Robocalls Or Face Blocking,...
The feds are warning a trio of telecoms in the western U.S. to stop generating what appear to be illegal robocalls or get their calls shut down by intermediate and terminating call carriers.
School Foundation Donates Over $20,000 to LCSD1
The Cheyenne School Foundation (CSF) announced the recipients of the 2021 Excellence in Education and Student Enrichment grants at the LCSD1 Board of Trustees Meeting Monday, October 18.
After ‘Rust’ shooting, a look at other n...
The shooting death of a cinematographeron the set of the set of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” is a reminder of the dangers that can exist on film and television sets. As
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!