Cheyenne, WY

See the sweet surprise Zach Davis set up for Cheyenne Floyd to co...
One year ahead of their wedding day, Zach Davis surprised his fiancée Cheyenne Floyd with the sweetest pre-anniversary setup.
Rep. Hans Hunt Steps Down From Legislatu...
State Rep. Hans Hunt (R-Newcastle), on Thursday announced he was stepping down from the Wyoming State Legislature to join U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ staff in Washington, DC.
Wyoming Innovations in Learning Conferen...
Thursday and Friday educators from across Wyoming are meeting virtually for the fifth annual Innovations in Learning Conference.
Greater Cheyenne Greenway is Celebrating its 30th Anniversary All...
The 30th anniversary celebration of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway is not over yet! The Greenway is selling some fabulous 30th anniversary swag that includes ceramic coffee mugs, stainless steel travel mugs,
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at...
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Natrona County from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 4, 2021 in honor and memory of Casper Police Lt.
Lawsuit: Black base worker faced racism,...
A Black civilian grounds-keeping and kitchen worker at a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming was retaliated against and ultimately fired for complaining when other workers called him racial epithets, a lawsuit said.
The obstacles to managing Forest Fires In Wyoming
As forest fires have topped headlines recently, we look into what factors have contributed to the fire season we’ve seen. While Wyoming has been relatively lucky when it comes to our fire season, other states have not.
U.S. Gold Corp. Outlines 2021 Field Seas...
U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) ("U.S. Gold" or the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on its CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The Company saw considerable activity at the CK Gold Project during the summer,
The 2021 Small Market Meetings Conferenc...
It was part of our Tourism Master Plan that we recently completed. Conventions, meetings and business are an important piece to the puzzle. You think of Cheyenne Frontier Days, those ten days - we are more than just that when it comes to the visitor market here in Cheyenne,
Federal Grant will Quadruple Enroll Wyoming’s Navigator Workforce
Enroll Wyoming was recently awarded a three-year $1 million federal grant that will increase its workforce and outreach to Wyoming individuals and families who are seeking affordable health insurance.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's conservation eff...
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is a local treasure, and this year was voted #4 Best Zoo in North America. One reason is its contributions to conservation.
Cheyenne Regional incentivizes staff to ...
Despite Wyoming’s high-risk state numbers and low vaccination rates, currently at 37.68% for adults and 32% for eligible children’s vaccines in the U.S.Cheyenne Regional Hospitals and affiliated Medical group clinic staff have a 75 percent vaccinations rate thanks to hospital vaccination incentives.
Thirty-nine test positive for COVID-19 i...
Thirty-nine active cases of COVID-19 were identified in Wyoming prisons as of Friday, according to data from the Department of Corrections.
Top performers in Week 6 for Kalamazoo-area football
KALAMAZOO, MI – Week six of the high school football seasons was highlighted by some outstanding games and some impressive individual performances. Portage Central and St. Joseph hooked up for one of the most exciting games of the night.
Wild horses run free, or can get hired t...
Canyons of the Ancients National Monument Visitor Center and Museum features a wild horse photography exhibit. And during a presentation Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management and Montezuma County
With western waters out of whack, algae ...
Two separate times over the summer, the City of Reno in Nevada warned residents to avoid contact with local lakes and ponds where the explosive
Football: Denmark beats Central, grows winning streak to 4 games
Forsyth Central’s defense could not contain Denmark's offense Friday night, as the Danes beat the Bulldogs 31-6.
Natrona County, Kelly Walsh football tea...
Both Natrona County and Kelly Walsh fell to the middle of the pack in the Class 4A football race Friday night, with the Mustangs losing 27-0 at Sheridan and the
JOAN GANZ COONEY, DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, AND...
Miamie Sleep (KCWY, Casper, Wyoming), owner of Mimi’s House, a youth homes for girls and one for boys, was honored for her work with homeless teens by providing them with a safe haven and teaching essential life skills. One individual received the ...
3 takeaways from Zeeland West's impressive win over Wyoming
It was all Zeeland West Friday night, as the Dux dominated visiting Wyoming 72-6. Zeeland West led 58-0 before the Wolves got on the board for the first time, and the second half was a quick one with a running clock.
An Overview of the Disappearance of Gabb...
I would like to begin this article by acknowledging the fact that there are hundreds of thousands of people of color missing whose cases have never been reported on or treated like Gabby’s case has. According to the Black and Missing Foundation,
Casper-Natrona County Health Department ...
Third doses are currently only available to individuals who received their first two doses of Pfizer; Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are currently not eligible.
Procession for Lt. Dundas set for 3 p.m. Monday
The procession is set to begin at Veteran's Park on Collins Drive and Second Street, and will end at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Jackson: Expanding Medicaid is the best ...
I‘ve worked as a direct provider for people with long-term disabilities. I know what our clients’ families go through to be able to access lifegiving
5 Best Ways to Honor Breast Cancer Aware...
It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors. Wear pink, donate, or participate in a walk or run. Here are some great ideas!
The Haunted History of Halloween
We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? ...
CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back
After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White Russian
With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy...
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.