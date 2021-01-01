Soldotna, ak

Lawmaker cited for open beer fellow legislator says was his
An Alaska state lawmaker was cited for driving with an open can of beer in his vehicle that another lawmaker said was actually his. Republican Sen. Josh Revak plans to challenge the $220 ticket, which was issued in August,
Fairbanks’s Lathrop High wins its first ...
The Lathrop footballers had not spent the season focused on beating Soldotna, says their coach, Luke Balash, who describes the team's success as a byproduct of learning to be physically, mentally and emotionally capable young adults.
Alaska state senators differ on PFD path...
Alaska state senators are split over Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s plans to change the dividend and how to pay for it. The fourth special session is halfway over, and while some House committees have met, none have met in the Senate.
Stars dominate major NLC football awards
Soldotna, which went undefeated in the Northern Lights Conference this season, won four of the five major awards in voting announced at halftime of the Division II state final.
Lathrop Malemutes win their first state ...
The Lathrop Malemutes celebrate their victory over the Soldotna Stars 39-28 in the Alaska First National Bowl Division II State Football Championship game at Service High on Saturday. (Photo by Bob Hallinen) At a pivotal moment near the end of Saturday’s first half,
Volleyball roundup: Kenai tops Nikiski; ...
The senior civics project of Valerie Villegas was a smashing success Friday at Kenai Central High School. Her volleyball team did OK, too.
‘It’s not just all TVs from Costco’: Alaskans use their PFDs in m...
People use the money in different ways, including for vacations, electronics, savings or college funds or necessities. In places like rural Alaska, the money can help with the high costs of fuel and food.
On a Fall Road Trip in Alaska, Prepare f...
A five-day drive around the Kenai Peninsula reveals few crowds, affordable lodging and autumn colors. But your ability to be flexible will almost certainly be tested.
Volleyball roundup: SoHi, Kenai pull out...
Nikiski travels to Kenai for a 6 p.m. Southcentral Conference matchup today. Kenai Central 3, Wasilla 0 The host Kardinals, a Division II team, swept the Warriors, a Division I club, on Thursday to move to 9-0 overall in nontournament play.
Anchorage residents win latest vaccine lottery
The Alaska Chamber announced the week five lottery winners Thursday, as part of the “Give AK a Shot” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. J.R. Gilliland in Anchorage won this week’s adult $49,000 pool,
SoHi football to play for 9th straight s...
Eight straight state titles, and 12 since 2006. An 18-game postseason winning streak. A coach with a 28-2 postseason record, including 11-1 in state finals.
Refuge Notebook: Geology of the Kenai … ...
One thing that never ceases to amaze me about living in Alaska is how much you can learn about the world around you. After two years, I find myself noticing things I would have immediately overlooked before.
China's hypersonic test - does it signal...
The news that China had tested a new nuclear-capable hypersonic missile was described by some as a game-changer that stunned US officials. So how big a deal is this, asks Jonathan Marcus of the Strategy and Security Institute,
Chuck Bundrant, Pacific Fisheries’ ‘Henry Ford,’ Dies at 79
In 1961 he arrived in Seattle with no job, no skills and $80. Over the next 60 years, he built a seafood empire and transformed the industry.
New book describes remarkable lives in t...
Four older Alaskans are profiled in Molly Rettig’s book “Finding True North.” Each spent a life on the land and wouldn’t have been able to do so without resources — sometimes those tied to the global economy.
School Board cancels vote on supplementa...
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board does not want to move forward until it goes through an internal process.
After a long wait, University Bridge opens under budget
Governor Mike Dunleavy says due to discussions and collaborations with contractors, this bridge finished a couple of million dollars under budget.
The U.S. Air Force Has A Base Right Next...
By spreading out its warplanes across a larger number of smaller airstrips, the flying branch might ensure at least some planes survive bombardment—and can fight back.
Columbus Zoo takes in orphaned moose cal...
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomed an orphaned moose calf to her new home earlier this month.The moose, named Strawberry, is believed to be between 4-6 months old and arrived to Ohio from the Alaska Zoo on Oct.
Indian military units join Army paratroopers in Alaska for cold-w...
At a shooting range in view of the Glenn Highway, American and Indian soldiers took turns firing each other’s machine guns. Around 350 members of India’s military are in Alaska for two weeks of joint exercises with units from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne),
September was Alaska’s deadliest pandemi...
Health experts say the grimmest weeks of the pandemic teach us that without more vaccinations and prevention measures, the potential for a continued or new surge remains.
Blake Corum, Sam Hartman highlight Week ...
Blake Corum led Michigan to a win, while Sam Hartman put on a passing clinic for Wake Forest. Here are our Saturday standouts.
Arkansas 45, UAPB 3: Inside the Numbers & Injury Report
Arkansas was in need of a bounce back Saturday after dropping three straight games, and the Razorbacks did just that with a 45-3 victory over UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock (Ark.). With the win,
Their 2021 championship season was about...
One of their players has spent the season in Seattle receiving cancer treatment, and multiple players and coaches also lost loved ones to COVID-19, coach Jeff Trotter said: “That’s who we’re playing for.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Confirmed to Be Brian Laun...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.