Soldotna, ak

Dillingham and Anchorage residents win 6th vaccine lottery
The Alaska Chamber announced the week six lottery winners Thursday, as part of the “Give AK a Shot” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. Leo Roehl of Dillingham won this week’s adult $49,000 pool, and Katelyn Behymer in Anchorage was awarded a $49,
Brown Bears look to home cooking to spar...
The Kenai River Brown Bears will turn to home ice advantage to spark their season, starting tonight with a 7 p.m. game against the Chippewa (Wisconsin) Steel at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.
Virus death toll soars
Two COVID patients died at CPH over the weekend, Richards said Tuesday, the sixth and seventh to fall to the virus just this month. Health officials widely agree that choosing to get vaccinated against COVID is the single best way to avoid serious illness,
Lawmaker cited for open beer fellow legislator says was his
An Alaska state lawmaker was cited for driving with an open can of beer in his vehicle that another lawmaker said was actually his. Republican Sen. Josh Revak plans to challenge the $220 ticket, which was issued in August,
Fairbanks’s Lathrop High wins its first ...
The Lathrop footballers had not spent the season focused on beating Soldotna, says their coach, Luke Balash, who describes the team's success as a byproduct of learning to be physically, mentally and emotionally capable young adults.
Alaska state senators differ on PFD path...
Alaska state senators are split over Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s plans to change the dividend and how to pay for it. The fourth special session is halfway over, and while some House committees have met, none have met in the Senate.
Stars dominate major NLC football awards
Soldotna, which went undefeated in the Northern Lights Conference this season, won four of the five major awards in voting announced at halftime of the Division II state final.
Lathrop Malemutes win their first state ...
The Lathrop Malemutes celebrate their victory over the Soldotna Stars 39-28 in the Alaska First National Bowl Division II State Football Championship game at Service High on Saturday. (Photo by Bob Hallinen) At a pivotal moment near the end of Saturday’s first half,
Volleyball roundup: Kenai tops Nikiski; ...
The senior civics project of Valerie Villegas was a smashing success Friday at Kenai Central High School. Her volleyball team did OK, too.
‘It’s not just all TVs from Costco’: Alaskans use their PFDs in m...
People use the money in different ways, including for vacations, electronics, savings or college funds or necessities. In places like rural Alaska, the money can help with the high costs of fuel and food.
On a Fall Road Trip in Alaska, Prepare f...
A five-day drive around the Kenai Peninsula reveals few crowds, affordable lodging and autumn colors. But your ability to be flexible will almost certainly be tested.
Volleyball roundup: SoHi, Kenai pull out...
Nikiski travels to Kenai for a 6 p.m. Southcentral Conference matchup today. Kenai Central 3, Wasilla 0 The host Kardinals, a Division II team, swept the Warriors, a Division I club, on Thursday to move to 9-0 overall in nontournament play.
Recall vote of Assembly member Meg Zalet...
Voters in Midtown Anchorage are now casting ballots to decide whether Assembly member Meg Zaletel should be recalled. The official stated reason for recall is that Zaletel participated in an Assembly meeting that may have had too many people present under a COVID-19 emergency order last year.
College football Power Rankings after Week 8
The Week 8 college slate left something to be desired but, given the way the year has gone, the lackluster schedule did little to deter the unpredictability of the season. Cincinnati and Oklahoma, both undefeated with realistic College Football Playoff chances,
Bohls: Texas A&M surges with third conse...
More:Bohls: Jeff Traylor's UTSA Roadrunners may become college football's next big thing. Texas A&M has returned to the Top 10. At least on my ballot. The Aggies won for the third
Saudi Arabia wants to be top supplier of...
Saudi Arabia wants to be the biggest supplier of hydrogen, the country's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud said on Sunday.
As climate concerns threaten air travel, aviation industry banks ...
Aviation could face a historic rupture in its growth trajectory as it grapples with pressures to reduce its impact on climate change. The technology shifts proposed will require major investment with success uncertain.
Alaska Airlines Grows Presence In Boise
The relentless Covid-19 catastrophe is quickly evolving, from when it first emerged, but simultaneously, the push for vaccinations and further research for boost shots are providing the potential light at the end of the tunnel for the airline industry.
Serial killer’s victim identified after ...
A woman known for 37 years only as Horseshoe Harriet, one of dozen or so victims of a notorious Alaska serial killer, has been identified through genetic genealogy and a DNA match, authorities said Friday.
Indian And American Troops Take Part In Joint Yoga Session As Par...
At Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, Indian and US troops participated in a joint yoga session, the troops were taught a total of 17 asanas.
College football rankings: Projected Wee...
Projecting the AP Top 25 college football rankings for Week 9 after Penn State fell in nine overtimes and Oklahoma State lost to Iowa State. Week Eight of
China's hypersonic test - does it signal...
The news that China had tested a new nuclear-capable hypersonic missile was described by some as a game-changer that stunned US officials. So how big a deal is this, asks Jonathan Marcus of the Strategy and Security Institute,
Chuck Bundrant, Pacific Fisheries’ ‘Henry Ford,’ Dies at 79
In 1961 he arrived in Seattle with no job, no skills and $80. Over the next 60 years, he built a seafood empire and transformed the industry.
New book describes remarkable lives in t...
Four older Alaskans are profiled in Molly Rettig’s book “Finding True North.” Each spent a life on the land and wouldn’t have been able to do so without resources — sometimes those tied to the global economy.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Confirmed to Be Brian Laun...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.