Fayetteville, ar

Dance is the next NWA art venture
Get ready to see a more choreographed approach to engage NWA residents in dance. Driving the news: Dance artist Karen Castleman used a grant from the Walton Family Foundation to study the state of the NWA dance community.
Fayetteville man charged in Sept. 18 Cum...
A Fayetteville man was arrested Wednesday in a Sept. 18 slaying in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Emanuel Antonio Patterson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder,
Alumni and Faculty to Be Honored at 76th...
The Arkansas Alumni Association will host its 76th Alumni Awards Celebration at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Fayetteville Town Center.
Back-To-Back: Hogs Capture Blessings Collegiate Invitational Titl...
No. 1 Arkansas Women’s Golf successfully defended its Blessings Collegiate Invitational title on Wednesday afternoon, as Head Coach Shauna Taylor’s Hogs swept away the
MGolf, Long, Razorbacks Win Blessings Co...
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas collected a clean sweep at the 2021 Blessings Collegiate Invitational including the men’s team title, the men’s individual champion in Luke Long, the combined
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Critical For Pecki...
The Rebels and Razorbacks may not win the conference this year, but Saturday's game could go a long way in determining where each program currently stands.
Bixby runner Cayden Dawson dazzles in Arkansas
No problem for Bixby’s Cayden Dawson. The senior runner showcased her skills over the weekend at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and finished first overall in a field of close to 400 runners with a winning time of 17:28 in the 5K event.
Once again, the Texas Longhorns pose a s...
After a rocky start to the season, the Texas Longhorns have reemerged as serious contenders for the Sooners' Big 12 crown.
Ole Miss women in eighth-place after one...
The Ole Miss women's golf team capped off the first day of play Monday from the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in
Orchestra, Art & Golf – Happening in NWA
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack. On Tuesday, October 5, you’re invited to join the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra and Trike Theatre for a collaborative performance.
Rebels favored over Arkansas as Vegas re...
The opening betting lines for Saturday's SEC West showdown between Ole Miss and Arkansas in Oxford has some variation. Depending on the service, the Rebels are anywhere from
Texas Longhorns Jump Back Into AP Top 25...
The University of Texas is back. Well, at least the Longhorns are when it comes to being ranked. The Longhorns on Sunday return to the Associated Press' Top 25 rankings for the first time since Week 2 this season,
Jefferson Regional and Kindred Healthcar...
Jefferson Regional and Kindred Healthcare, LLC today announced a joint venture to build and operate a 40-bed freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital that will also include an additional 36 behavioral health beds.
No. 15 Coastal Carolina-Arkansas State live stream (10/7): How to...
The No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) play at Arkansas State (1-4, 0-1) on Thursday, Oct. 7, and the game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Chants lead the league in most points scored and fewest allowed.
Sodoma nets 10th game-winner as A-State ...
Sarah Sodoma netted her 10th career game-winning goal in the 69th minute to propel the Arkansas State soccer team past ULM Thursday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.
Arkansas sees 500,000th case of COVID-19
The 500,000th case of coronavirus in the state of Arkansas has been reported, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Walmart LPGA NW Arkansas Championship sets fall dates for 2022
The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship golf tournament is set to return Sept. 19-25, 2022, at Pinnacle Country Club.
Arkansas Defensive Players To Watch vs. ...
The Razorbacks finished last season at 3-7 under head coach Sam Pittman, but are off to an impressive 4-1 start in 2021, thanks in large part to a stingy defensive unit. Arkansas’s defense last season allowed an unimpressive 452 yards and 35 points per game,
No. 13 Arkansas, No. 17 Ole Miss meet wi...
Following one-sided defeats against the nation's top two teams last week, No. 13 Arkansas and No. 17 Ole Miss hope to return to the success they had before October arrived.
Woman burned chasing dog into scalding hot spring at Yellowstone ...
A woman suffered serious injuries after following her dog into a hot spring. Officials at Yellowstone National Park are warning visitors to keep their pets under control while visiting the park, especially near the famous hot springs.
Violent gang activity leads to fed time ...
Trial Attorneys Beth Lipman and Rebecca Dunnan of the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Rapp of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas prosecuted the case.
Previews, predictions for Southwest Flor...
A look at all the games involving Collier and Lee counties and LaBelle for Week 7 of the high school football season.
Mercy locations now offering flu shots in the River Valley
Flu shots are now available in the River Valley at Mercy Primary Care and Convenient Care locations. Mercy Convenient Care, 3505 S. 79th St., Fort Smith, is offering drive-up flu shots from 9 a.m. to 8 p.
Fort Smith Events Calendar: See What's H...
Wondering what there is to do in the Fort Smith area? Your Fort Smith Patch community calendar is a great way to stay up to date on what's happening near you and discover local events that fit your interests.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret Menu Items You Should Or...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back...
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week: Septembe...
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our latest song review!
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the W...
Jennifer Garner accidentally texted a complete stranger while trying to talk to her "Alias" co-star, Carl Lumbly. She told fans on Instagram that it was a very humbling experience.
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil and Trouble?
The CW reboot of "Charmed" aired its third season in January 2021. This review covers the best and worst moments as we head into spooky season.
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Sn...
HBO Max is rumored to be creating a "Harry Potter" prequel series that centers around the life of Severus Snape. Although no other information has been revealed, the series will likely take a look at the character's mysterious past.
McRib Celebrating 40 Years at McDonald's
McDonald's McRib makes its annual return to stores for a limited time, beginning on November 1, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at a Haunted Attraction
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.