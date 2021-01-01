Wout van Aert takes extended break before CX season, uncertain of...
Van Aert, Jumbo-Visma assessing if trip to Fayetteville for cyclocross worlds is viable soon before classics season kicks off.
SEC Picks, Networks, Kickoff Times For W...
It’s another busy schedule in the SEC this week with some key games on the slate. Last week, I was a very mediocre 4-4 with my picks. Unfortunately one of the picks I got right was Georgia over Arkansas.
Dance is the next NWA art venture
Get ready to see a more choreographed approach to engage NWA residents in dance. Driving the news: Dance artist Karen Castleman used a grant from the Walton Family Foundation to study the state of the NWA dance community.
Fayetteville man charged in Sept. 18 Cumberland County killing
A Fayetteville man was arrested Wednesday in a Sept. 18 slaying in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Emanuel Antonio Patterson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder,
Alumni and Faculty to Be Honored at 76th...
The Arkansas Alumni Association will host its 76th Alumni Awards Celebration at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Fayetteville Town Center.
Back-To-Back: Hogs Capture Blessings Col...
No. 1 Arkansas Women’s Golf successfully defended its Blessings Collegiate Invitational title on Wednesday afternoon, as Head Coach Shauna Taylor’s Hogs swept away the
MGolf, Long, Razorbacks Win Blessings Collegiate Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas collected a clean sweep at the 2021 Blessings Collegiate Invitational including the men’s team title, the men’s individual champion in Luke Long, the combined
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Critical For Pecki...
The Rebels and Razorbacks may not win the conference this year, but Saturday's game could go a long way in determining where each program currently stands.
Bixby runner Cayden Dawson dazzles in Ar...
No problem for Bixby’s Cayden Dawson. The senior runner showcased her skills over the weekend at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and finished first overall in a field of close to 400 runners with a winning time of 17:28 in the 5K event.
Once again, the Texas Longhorns pose a significant challenge to O...
After a rocky start to the season, the Texas Longhorns have reemerged as serious contenders for the Sooners' Big 12 crown.
Ole Miss women in eighth-place after one...
The Ole Miss women's golf team capped off the first day of play Monday from the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in
Orchestra, Art & Golf – Happening in NWA
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack. On Tuesday, October 5, you’re invited to join the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra and Trike Theatre for a collaborative performance.
Arkansas lawmakers pass bill aimed at we...
The legislation is with the governor, who has said he doesn’t want the state to dictate vaccine policy to employers. Still, he has reservations.
Ole Miss Players to Watch against Arkansas
The Arkansas Razorbacks face the Ole Miss Rebels in SEC conference play on Saturday. Here are four players to watch for Ole Miss going into the game, set for 11 a.m. QB Matt Corral: The potential Heisman candidate and future NFL draft pick is in the Top 12 in five different FBS categories — passing yards per game (302.
Parents are excited for young kids to ge...
Children ages 5-11 are one step closer to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and some parents are looking forward to getting them the extra protection. Pfizer
How to Watch: No. 17 Ole Miss vs. No. 13...
Ole Miss returns home hoping to rebound against a talented Arkansas team on Saturday. Here is how to watch and listen
Fort Hood launches effort to address sexual assault, suicide
U.S. Army officials unveiled a new resource and training center at Fort Hood on Thursday that aims to create a more supportive culture following reports of murder, suicide
Arkansas State Gets Ready for No. 15 Coa...
Following three consecutive road games, Arkansas State returns home to host No. 15-ranked Coastal Carolina on Thursday in a 6:30 p.m. game that will be televised nationally on ESPNU. Every A-State football game can be heard live on the EAB Sports Radio Network,
Southern not fooled by Tigers' losing wa...
The Tigers (1-3, 0-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) had their conference losing streak extended to 18 games in a season-opening loss to Prairie View. But just like winning streaks, losing streaks eventually end.
Jefferson Regional and Kindred Healthcare Announce Plans for Inpa...
Jefferson Regional and Kindred Healthcare, LLC today announced a joint venture to build and operate a 40-bed freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital that will also include an additional 36 behavioral health beds.
No. 15 Coastal Carolina-Arkansas State l...
The No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) play at Arkansas State (1-4, 0-1) on Thursday, Oct. 7, and the game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Chants lead the league in most points scored and fewest allowed.
Sodoma nets 10th game-winner as A-State ...
Sarah Sodoma netted her 10th career game-winning goal in the 69th minute to propel the Arkansas State soccer team past ULM Thursday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.
Arkansas sees 500,000th case of COVID-19
The 500,000th case of coronavirus in the state of Arkansas has been reported, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Walmart LPGA NW Arkansas Championship se...
The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship golf tournament is set to return Sept. 19-25, 2022, at Pinnacle Country Club.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret Menu Items You Should Or...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back...
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week: Septembe...
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our latest song review!
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the W...
Jennifer Garner accidentally texted a complete stranger while trying to talk to her "Alias" co-star, Carl Lumbly. She told fans on Instagram that it was a very humbling experience.
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil and Trouble?
The CW reboot of "Charmed" aired its third season in January 2021. This review covers the best and worst moments as we head into spooky season.
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Sn...
HBO Max is rumored to be creating a "Harry Potter" prequel series that centers around the life of Severus Snape. Although no other information has been revealed, the series will likely take a look at the character's mysterious past.
McRib Celebrating 40 Years at McDonald's
McDonald's McRib makes its annual return to stores for a limited time, beginning on November 1, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at a Haunted Attraction
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.