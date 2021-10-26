Springdale, ar

2021 HALLOWEEN EVENTS: Northwest Arkansas & the River Valley
The list below shows free, community Halloween events taking place in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this year. Did we miss one? Email [email protected] to let us know. Thursday, Oct. 28 Sign up for our Newsletters Drive-Thru Fall Fest,
Therapon Skin Health Unveils Cool Skin, ...
Therapon Skin Health, the makers of the medical-grade skin care line, Theraderm Clinical Skin Care, announces the re-launch of one of
Week 9 Beaver County Times' 2021 WPIAL f...
High school football season is in full swing in Western Pennsylvania. Following plenty of action across the state in Week 7, here are the Beaver County Times' updated WPIAL rankings for each of the six classifications in the PIAA for Week 8.
Volunteers line up to keep their favorite Ribhouse alive
Regulars at Herman’s Ribhouse are volunteering their time to make sure their favorite restaurant doesn’t have the lock its doors. Labor shortages continue
1 person dead, Conway officer injured in...
A man is dead and a Conway police officer injured after an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop, according to officials.
5 marketing strategies businesses in NWA...
If you run a small, medium or large business in Northwest Arkansas, your marketing strategies must be optimized to reach your intended audiences. From restaurants in Fayetteville to roofers
Pittsburgh Tornado Outbreak: New Details On Peters Twister
The National Weather Service has confirmed 10 tornadoes touched down Thursday in southwestern Pennsylvania and southeastern Ohio.
Opinion: Not all Stamford candidates are...
Should a student at Rippowam Middle School be able to walk to school without serious risk of being killed by a car on High Ridge Road? Should a worker who lives in Springdale or the South End be able to safely ride their bike to work Downtown?
Counting On fans suspect Justin Duggar, ...
COUNTING On fans think Justin Duggar and his wife Claire may be expanding their family soon. The couple tied the knot in February after a five-month courtship. The 18-year-old raised eyebrows
Council approves unborn sanctuary resolution
... Council told aldermen that eight states and 10 counties in Arkansas have declared to be sanctuaries for the unborn. Russellville is the third city to pass the resolution besides Springdale and Marion. “It’s time to send a message to your ...
Astros vs. Red Sox live updates: Chas Mc...
Jose Altuve-2b Michael Brantley-lf Alex Bregman-3b Yordan Alvarez-dh Carlos Correa-ss Kyle Tucker-rf Yuli Gurriel-1b Chas McCormick-cf Martin Maldonado-c RHP Luis Garcia • The Astros' bullpen is set up famously for Game 6,
Members of new Springdale parish walk 20...
Pilgrims from Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Springdale recite the rosary at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Ozarks in Winslow Oct. 10. The parishioners walked 20 miles over two days from Springdale to Winslow.
The SEC in a Sentence
Welcome to The SEC in a Sentence, in which I try to squeeze ten pounds of this week’s SEC taters into a five pound SEC sack. Let’s do it: Alabama: Tide fans can point at the scoreboard all
Viewing Picks for October 26, 2021
Men’s Season Preview — ACC Network, 8 p.m. College Football B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m. College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m. College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN,
Officer wounded, suspect killed in traff...
The Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting Sunday involving two Conway Police Department officers.
This Bay Area private hot tub spa is inc...
There’s nothing I love more than a deal. Happy hour dollar oysters? I’ll be there. Thrift store selling shockingly underpriced designer jeans? Gimme. It’s particularly enticing when that good deal is for something luxurious that I couldn’t otherwise afford.
A Haunted Hot Springs Comes Back To Life
The Medical Arts Building stands on Central Avenue in downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas, a brilliant 16-story example of Art Deco architecture. Like Hot Springs itself, the Medical Arts Building has seen boom and bust,
South Alabama looking for ‘consistency’ ...
South Alabama has one more October opportunity to take a step toward bowl-eligibility before the gauntlet that is the 2021 season’s month arrives. The Jaguars are 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Sun Belt Conference play after a 41-31 loss to Louisiana-Monroe last Saturday,
Workers begin setting up Paris Christmas...
Workers began putting up the famed Paris Christmas lights throughout the square last week, Mayor Daniel Rogers said. In Paris, people have been donning their square with Christmas lights since the late 1990s,
"Parklets" may be permanent in Rogers
The Rogers City Council will vote tonight on whether to add rules for on-street dining (a.k.a. parklets) into the city code.
Study: Heartland lags in entrepreneurshi...
A Heartland Forward report out today outlines six key factors policy makers can influence to promote entrepreneurial growth.
Northwest Arkansas trolls Austin and off...
What's happening: Northwest Arkansas outdoor recreation and arts company Oz Brands is offering to buy 10 Austinites a one-way ticket to what it calls paradise. The Bentonville-based company is accepting applications through Oct. 29 from Austin residents to ...
How Alice Walton is Bringing the Art World to Bentonville, Arkans...
It’s a fitting welcome to the 200,000-square-foot museum, in Bentonville, Arkansas, that is Alice Walton’s baby. Nestled on 120 acres of Ozarks forest, where young Walton and her brothers, heirs to the Walmart fortune, would ride horses and hike ...
COVID-19: 316 new cases reported in past...
Deaths increased in the past week. Indio reported three, Desert Hot Springs had two and Cathedral City, La Quinta and Rancho Mirage had one each.
Pet Safety Tips to Keep in Mind This Hal...
There are a few simple steps you can take to make sure this Halloween is as safe and comfortable as possible for your four-legged companions.
Coors Is Launching Its Own Whiskey
Molson Coors Beverage Company, best known for serving beers, will release a new whiskey called Five Trail Blended American Whiskey this December. This move of making whiskey trends with other beverage companies exploring alcoholic drinks outside their norm.
Review: 'Dune' Is A Sci-Fi All-Star. Here's Why.
Denis Villeneuve's desert sci-fi, "Dune," isn't just another "Star Wars" knockoff. The beautiful, moving epic deserves to be seen.
Truly Launching Holiday Seltzer Pack
The party includes holiday flavors including cranberry, pomegranate and spiced apples.
7 Ways to Celebrate Pumpkins on National...
From pumpkin-carving parties to festive pumpkin garb, here are seven ways to celebrate National Pumpkin Day, October 26.
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound in Human Skin?
Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, published "Dark Archives," a book about the history and science of human-skin-bound books.
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21...
San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane was suspended without pay this week for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, violating the NHL's vaccination requirements.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession Wit...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.