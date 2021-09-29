Get immersed!

*Updated on September 27, 2021:

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is now open in Washington, D.C.! Guest will be able to sit amongst the sunflowers and under the starry nights of the painter’s most famous works in this unique, one-of-a-kind experience.

The 20,000-square-foot exhibit at the Rhode Island Center features 360-degree, two-story projections of Van Gogh’s most compelling works, as well as a 10-minute journey through a day in the life of Vincent Van Gogh via VR technology. See the inspiration behind eight of the artist’s iconic works, including Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles and Starry Night Over The Rhone River.

The interactive and immersive exhibit has traveled all over the world and is put together by Exhibition Hub Edutainment. The company partnered with Fever to help bring the traveling exhibit to life!

Please note: this exhibit is temporary, so visit while you can! It will be in the District until January 2022.

Learn more, purchase tickets, and more by visiting the traveling exhibit's website.

