$20 million donation to help shape future of Texas Tech Football
$20 million donation to help shape future of Texas Tech Football
Brittany Michaleson - FOX 34
10/8/21
When the facility is connected to the Sports Performance Center next door, Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt says it will be one of the largest training facilities in the nation.
Read Full Story on fox34.com
