The fall season is nearly upon us. Here are scenic places to catch peak leaf colors in Maryland.

For those who love the early fall season, we bring you a list of places in Maryland to catch peak leaf colors. You better hurry while it lasts!

Cunningham Falls State Park | Thurmont



Courtesy of Pinterest

The old Appalachian Mountains are a sight to behold, and the Cunningham Falls State Park helps illustrate that. There are plenty of places to fish and hike for those interested. For more information, check out their site.

Washington Monument State Park | Boonsboro



Courtesy of Willow Rock via Trover

Standing 15 feet high on a 54-foot circular base, this monument was erected in memory of President George Washington by 500 citizens of Boonsboro in 1827. The monument provides an amazing view of fall foliage. Find out more here.

Deep Creek Lake State Park | Swanton



Courtesy of Railey Vacations' Facebook

Since Deep Creek Lake State Park has its share of dogwoods, maples, or hickories, you'll be in for a colorful treat. Check out the trail map of Deep Creek Lake State Park.

Rocky Gap State Park | Flintstone



Courtesy of World for Travel

The Rocky Gap State Park is a good place to catch fall foliage at its mid-point leaf colors. One should expect leaves to be a dark yellow to deep orange this time of year.

Green Ridge State Forest | Flintstone



Courtesy of Wikivoyage

The largest contiguous block of public land in Maryland, Green Ridge State Forest spans nearly 47,560 acres. And with that much land, you're bound to take in a massive sea of color! It's a perfect place for campers looking to stay longer than a single day and great for hikers to take in nature's beauty.

What is your favorite location to see peak leaf colors in Maryland? Let us know in the comments.