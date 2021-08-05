Let's go!!

Get ready, Denver! All of your childhood dreams are about to come true—a Mario Kart-style pop-up is sliding its way to the Mile High City this winter. The Ice Karting pop-up will be at a yet-to-be-named location from January 7–23, 2022.

Don a bright neon onesie as you race around the icy track dodging obstacles and attempting to beat your opponents.



Courtesy of Explore Hidden

In addition to racing go-karts, guests at the pop-up will also be able to participate in a wide variety of activities, like curling, hockey, ice luge, and more. Oh, and did we mention there will be a winter-themed bar too?

Tickets are on sale now at explorehidden.com; $75 per person.

Explore Hidden is hosting the Mario Kart pop-up, but that's not the only event planned for the Denver area. From an Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktail experience to a "sequel" to The Wizard's Den (Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar) and more, there's plenty of fun pop-ups to explore in 2021 and 2022.

We also recommend Aspen Ice Karting (as seen in the main image). This particular pop-up is open from Christmas to late February every year!

Are you excited to race around on the ice a la Mario? Share your thoughts (and excitement) with us in the comments below.