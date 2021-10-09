Activists call for pause on new luxury developments in Boston
Activists call for pause on new luxury developments in Boston
Amy Sokolow - Boston Herald on MSN.com
10/9/21
Housing activists are calling for a “pause” in luxury development in Boston as they say the Hub simply has gotten far too expensive for normal people.
