Adams County Fair runs until Sunday, August 8!

In the last year, if you've imagined a fried Twinkie or a funnel cake, two-stepping to country music's best under a night sky; cowboys, cowgirls, bull riders, beer tents, and rides galore–well, Adams County Fair has it all—and more! COVID shut the doors in 2020, but this year, the Adams County Fair is in full swing and open for all!

The OCN Street Team has been spending our time at the Adams Country Fair ever since it opened its gates on Wednesday, August 4. Click the Next button below to see some fun that we've had over the last couple of days! Head on down (or up) to the 2021 Adams County Fair and swing by the OCN Van by the Grandstand stage and say "Hi!"

Adams County Fairgrounds

9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO 80601

From August 4–8, 2021