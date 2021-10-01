Amateur prospector finds huge 4.38 carat yellow diamond worth $15.3k at an ...
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Amateur prospector finds huge 4.38 carat yellow diamond worth $15.3k at an ...
@Mubashiercms - en.mogaznews.com
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay, California, found a 4.38-carat diamond while mining at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. She named her
Read Full Story on en.mogaznews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Visitor Finds 4.38-Carat Yellow Diamond at Arkansas State Park
Score Predictions: Arkansas vs Georgia
Business News: October 2021
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL