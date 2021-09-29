Arctic sea ice hits 2021 minimum
Arctic sea ice hits 2021 minimum
Nature Editorial - Nature
9/29/21
This summer’s minimum ice cover was twelfth-lowest ever — and scientists warn that the long-term trend towards shrinking continues.
Read Full Story on nature.com
