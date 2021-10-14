Arrowheads featured in October's History at High Noon
Arrowheads featured in October's History at High Noon
Meghan Flynn - The Garden City Telegram
10/14/21
Finney County Historical Museum's October History at High Noon presentation focused on arrowheads and other stone artifacts found in western Kansas.
Read Full Story on gctelegram.com
