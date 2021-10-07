Bus driver shortage weighs on Newton's high school sports season
Bus driver shortage weighs on Newton's high school sports season
Colbi Edmonds - The Boston Globe on MSN.com
10/7/21
The national bus driver shortage is looming over the fall sports season for Newton’s high schools, with coaches and players facing possible game cancellations and postponements.
