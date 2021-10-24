China native Shang wins 2021 Mardy Fish Children's Foundation Tennis Championship
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Tramel's ScissorTales: OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders is the last Spencer standing in college football
DC Comics changes Superman’s motto, replaces ‘the American way’
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
National drug take-back day helps to prevent drug misuse and abuse
What I Think After West Virginia Saves Its Season (For Now)
Williamstown dealt second loss by Fort Frye
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
First Warning Forecast | October finishes dreary, cooler
Soccer Lady Bucs drop heartbreaker in sectional final to Bridgeport
The Wellsburg Bridge: What has been done and what is left to do before opening
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Football: TCU vs West Virginia Post Game Debrief
Thundering Herd announces 2021-22 men’s basketball TV schedule
First Warning Forecast | October finishes dreary, cooler
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Wandt saves Bears in scoreless tie with West Virginia
National drug take-back day helps to prevent drug misuse and abuse
Strong Second Half Propels WVU over Elon
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
China native Shang wins 2021 Mardy Fish Children's Foundation Tennis Championship
Sandra Harwitt - The St. Lucie News-Tribune on MSN.com
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Shang Juncheng defeated Ricardo Rodriguez to capture the $15,000 Mardy Fish Children’s Foundation Tennis Championships title 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Sunday.
Read Full Story on tcpalm.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New kid in town: Arkansas transfer Cole Keyser boosts Boone Grove ground game
Arkansas State volleyball falls in straight sets to Georgia Southern
College Football Roundup: TXHSFB Stars Shine in Week 8
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL