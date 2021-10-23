Chuck Bundrant, Pacific Fisheries' 'Henry Ford,' Dies at 79
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
BWW Review: TOOTSIE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
Sanders' late TD catch helps Georgia Tech beat Duke 31-27
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Takeaways from Pack9's fall scrimmage win over Duke
“Covid just added to the divisiveness in America”: These lawyers packed up their lives in North Carolina and moved to Toronto
Topgolf Tees Off Construction Of New Venue Serving Durham & Raleigh
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Ghosts of the Triangle: Spookiest urban legends from around the Triangle
Forget About America’s 11ft8 Bridge, Check Out Britain’s Infamously Narrow 7ft Woodmere Avenue
With hospitality jobs hard to fill, some restaurants add tuition assistance incentive
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Political leaders, law enforcement officers remember Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin
Forget About America’s 11ft8 Bridge, Check Out Britain’s Infamously Narrow 7ft Woodmere Avenue
Durham educator creates documentary to help newer teachers during COVID-19 pandemic
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Durham community gathers Saturday for the 29th Annual Vigil Against Violence
Takeaways from Pack9's fall scrimmage win over Duke
$3.5M condo up for sale in downtown Durham
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Chuck Bundrant, Pacific Fisheries' 'Henry Ford,' Dies at 79
Clay Risen - New York Times
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
In 1961 he arrived in Seattle with no job, no skills and $80. Over the next 60 years, he built a seafood empire and transformed the industry.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
China's hypersonic test - does it signal a new arms race?
New book describes remarkable lives in the North — and the resources they relied on
School Board cancels vote on supplemental sexual education materials
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL