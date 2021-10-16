Clinton "doing fine" and will be out of hospital soon
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mayor Perkins urges community to sign up for Love Shreveport city-wide cleanup
In redistricting, Louisiana lawmakers must prioritize people over politics
CMT INTERVIEW: Willie Jones On “Get Low, Get High” And Bringing Major League Baseball To Music City
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Shreveport businesses struggling to find workers as 4.3M Americans quit their jobs in August
Woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in deadly hit-and-run case from 2015
Shredded Banksy artwork sells for $25.4 million at auction
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
17-year-olds now part of juvenile curfew in Shreveport; ordinance goes into effect Oct. 22
Loyola’s Aiden Heard tops Week 6 Shreveport Times Athlete of the Week voting
Woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in deadly hit-and-run case from 2015
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Louisiana widow says Police Week in D.C. offers “community” for the grief
'It is about rehumanizing medicine,' author of 'Every Deep-Drawn Breath' visits Shreveport
Louisiana Judge Yvette Alexander Sworn In As President Of The American Judges Association
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Clinton "doing fine" and will be out of hospital soon
STEFANIE DAZIO and LOU KESTEN, Associated Press - Fox16.com
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Bill Clinton is doing fine and will be released soon from a Southern California hospital where he’s being treated for an infection, President Joe Biden said. Biden said
Read Full Story on fox16.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Japan, South Korea leaders look to deepen ties despite strains
Indiana county may cash in as Illinois bans detentions
Pekin football can do something it hasn't done in 20 years. Here's what it is
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL