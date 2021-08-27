While some annual events have been canceled, the trains are still chugging along for fall!

It's that time of year again! We are now in the season that puts the "color" in Colorado, and our thoughts turn to pumpkins, harvests, and all things fall.

Celebrate the season with something truly unique and exciting: hit the rails! Across the state, Colorado's railroad heritage still rolls through our high country, valleys, and more. These trains have several events that will help this year's autumn one to remember.

Because we are still in midst of the coronavirus requirements, many of the state's trains have canceled or changed their usual fall/Halloween train rides and events. It appears none of the railroads have put any Halloween-specific events on the schedule, as of the writing, except for the Colorado Railroad Museum's Trick-or-Treat Train, which is full steam ahead (see below for dates and info). However, events could change at any time, and the railroads could still be working on the details of their Halloween celebrations, if they have them. Be sure to visit each railroad's website for updated information on schedules.

If you can, definitely take a fall ride on whatever excursions are still offered, and stop and enjoy local shops and eateries! It's not only a fun and relaxing get-away for you but also a wonderful way to support business in the state.

Georgetown Loop Railroad

Hit the high-country for loads of color with daily trips between Georgetown and Silver Plume. Unfortunately, the annual Oktoberfest Trains are canceled for this year, but according to the railroad's website, it will be replaced with an Autumn Fest. However, there is no information posted about this yet, so be sure to visit the website to find out more about the event when it is posted.

You can, of course, take a train ride on the weekend/and week trains through the end of October for fall colors, or take a ride on special fall color trains in September. Pumpkin Fest will be held two weekends in October. The event includes a train ride, face painting, games, a bounce castle, and tons of fun.

Autumn Fest!

When: October 15–24, 29–31

Oktoberfest Train, Royal Gorge Railroad

Willkommen an bord! If you can’t make it to Munich, celebrate Oktoberfest aboard the Royal Gorge Route Railroad’s Oktoberfest Beir Train! From September 8 through October 21, on the 12:30 p.m. departures, you can enjoy a beautifully prepared three-course gourmet meal (featuring a special Oktoberfest main entree choice), a free commemorative pint glass, and choose from a selection of beer on tap for an additional price onboard. A professional accordionist will even serenade you from your seat with German melodies.

The train is also still running a daily schedule during the fall, so if you'd like to sit back, relax, and look at the colors in the canyon, that's a good way to do. Several excursion options are available, including meal trains, club class, and coach class choices.

The annual Halloween Train is not on the schedule as of yet, and no word whether it is canceled this year. Check the site to see if it adds the event to the schedule.

Oktoberfest Train Dates of Service: September 8–October 21, 12:30 p.m. departures only

Where: Royal Gorge Route, Santa Fe Depot, Canon City

More Info and Tickets

Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

This popular train has had a bit of a tough year between the coronavirus and a bridge/track washout between Durango and Silverton, which put the brakes on the full-length trips. But, you can't keep a great train down, as it is still operating a shorter excursion, from Rockwood Station to Cascade Canyon, throughout the fall season. Book a ticket to see the fall foliage during September and October. You can take any of the daily trains to catch miles and miles of golden aspens, red and orange oak brush, and so much more.

D&SNGR Dates of Service: Daily through November 7

Where: Durango Depot

More Info and Tickets

Leadville, Colorado & Southern Railroad

You can enjoy breathtaking views, with each bend of track revealing a new, autumn scene to enjoy on daily trains through October 9. Weekends throughout September, special fall photo trains will run morning and afternoon. On the weekends through the end of October, you can enjoy an Oktoberfest train ride.

Dates of Service: Daily until October 8, only special trains (see below) after that.

Where: Leadville Depot

More Info and Tickets

