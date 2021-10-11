Dallas Cowboys' offense puts up 515 yards, showing it's always 'in the strike zone'
Dallas Cowboys' offense puts up 515 yards, showing it's always 'in the strike zone'
Todd Archer - ESPN
10/11/21
A 98-yard drive to put the Giants away on Sunday epitomized the Cowboys' offensive dominance during their four-game winning streak.
