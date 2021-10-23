Danbury beats Westhill behind strong running of Taft
Danbury beats Westhill behind strong running of Taft
Scott Ericson - StamfordAdvocate
10/23/21
Taft scored twice as Danbury rallied from an early deficit, controlling the second half and beating Westhill 26-10 at J. Walter Kennedy Stadium. “I thought we had a good game pl
