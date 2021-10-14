It's fall, y'all! Get out and check out the turning leaves.

If fall is your favorite season, then you won't want to miss the incomparable views in the mountains at Massanutten Resort. A one-of-a-kind autumn attraction, the scenic chairlift ride is a great way to take some stunning fall foliage photos from overhead.

The resort is located just two hours from the Beltway, and a trip to Massanutten is the perfect family outing once the leaves start to turn. You can check out how the landscape looks by clicking here to access a resort webcam.

Where else can you get such panoramic views of the Shenandoah Valley and the surrounding mountains? The 2021 chairlift season ends on Halloween, so you've got just a couple of weeks to add this to your bucket list.

Attraction Details

WHEN: Until October 31, 2021: Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Until October 31, 2021: Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. WHERE: Massanutten Resort | 1822 Resort Drive | Massanutten, VA

Massanutten Resort | 1822 Resort Drive | Massanutten, VA TICKETS: $14 per adult | $10 per child (aged 12 and under) | FREE for children 5 and under with an adult

$14 per adult | $10 per child (aged 12 and under) | FREE for children 5 and under with an adult PHONE: (540) 289-4998

Know Before You Go

Purchase your tickets at the General Store after 9:30 a.m.

The safety regulations for 2021 include social distancing and mandatory face coverings in public areas.

There is a minimum height requirement of 36 inches tall to ride the chairlift.

If it's chilly on the ground, it will be even colder up in the air, so dress in layers and don't forget your camera.

The chairlift station is located at the Ski Lodge. It is Chairlift 4 on the way up and Chairlift 6 on the way down.

The round trip up and down the mountain takes approximately 90 minutes.

For more information or to reserve a room at the resort, explore the Massanutten Resort website. The fall foliage chairlift ride is just one of many fun activities available on the resort. Take a look at all of the other offerings before planning your trip!

**All of the photos in this article are courtesy of the Massanutten Facebook page.

Have you experienced the peak fall colors at the Massanutten Resort? Drop us a line in the comments and tell us what it was like, especially if you have any tips for first-time visitors.