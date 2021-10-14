It's fall, y'all! Get out and check out the turning leaves.
If fall is your favorite season, then you won't want to miss the incomparable views in the mountains at Massanutten Resort. A one-of-a-kind autumn attraction, the scenic chairlift ride is a great way to take some stunning fall foliage photos from overhead.
The resort is located just two hours from the Beltway, and a trip to Massanutten is the perfect family outing once the leaves start to turn. You can check out how the landscape looks by clicking here to access a resort webcam.
Where else can you get such panoramic views of the Shenandoah Valley and the surrounding mountains? The 2021 chairlift season ends on Halloween, so you've got just a couple of weeks to add this to your bucket list.
Attraction Details
- WHEN: Until October 31, 2021: Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
- WHERE: Massanutten Resort | 1822 Resort Drive | Massanutten, VA
- TICKETS: $14 per adult | $10 per child (aged 12 and under) | FREE for children 5 and under with an adult
- PHONE: (540) 289-4998
Know Before You Go
- Purchase your tickets at the General Store after 9:30 a.m.
- The safety regulations for 2021 include social distancing and mandatory face coverings in public areas.
- There is a minimum height requirement of 36 inches tall to ride the chairlift.
- If it's chilly on the ground, it will be even colder up in the air, so dress in layers and don't forget your camera.
- The chairlift station is located at the Ski Lodge. It is Chairlift 4 on the way up and Chairlift 6 on the way down.
- The round trip up and down the mountain takes approximately 90 minutes.
For more information or to reserve a room at the resort, explore the Massanutten Resort website. The fall foliage chairlift ride is just one of many fun activities available on the resort. Take a look at all of the other offerings before planning your trip!
**All of the photos in this article are courtesy of the Massanutten Facebook page.
Have you experienced the peak fall colors at the Massanutten Resort? Drop us a line in the comments and tell us what it was like, especially if you have any tips for first-time visitors.