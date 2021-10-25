Get your apple picking on at this beautiful Mount Airy orchard and dairy farm. It's fall, y'all!

Rock Hill Orchard is a little slice of heaven just minutes from 270 and the Beltway. Pack up the family and bundle up for a day of apple picking, cow petting, and enjoying the freshest ice cream you've ever had.

ADDRESS: 28600 Ridge Road | Mt. Airy, MD

28600 Ridge Road | Mt. Airy, MD PHONE: (301) 831-7427

(301) 831-7427 WEBSITE: Rock Hill Orchard and Woodbourne Creamery

For the 2021 picking season, you need a reservation to harvest apples on the weekends. Simply click here to reserve and pre-pay for the number of guests in your party. You will be supplied with containers when you arrive and show your tickets, so just worry about packing snacks and comfortable shoes.

With each reservation, you'll have to choose how many apples you want to pick and pay accordingly. Each person has to pick at least a 1/4 peck bag, which fits approximately 3 pounds of apples. That's not as much as you think!

After you're done in the orchard, take a walk around the property to visit the dairy cows and get some of their incredible fresh ice cream. You can also purchase a combo ticket that includes the corn maze, or buy each experience a la carte. Don't forget the pumpkin patch!

Know Before You Go

As you approach, don't be put off by the farm traffic. Attendants do a great job of directing you to parking and the exits when you're done.

Have your tickets printed or ready to show on your phone. You'll have to check in before your car can go on to the apple orchard from the entrance.

Pets are prohibited during the Fall 2021 season. Your 4-legged friends will have to stay in the car if you do bring them, so you're better off leaving them at home.

Apple bag purchases are non-refundable. You can always buy additional bags when you arrive, though, if you end up wanting to pick more fruit.

Are you excited for apple picking this year? Have you ever been to Rock Hill Orchard? Tell us what you thought of it in the comments!