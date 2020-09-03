It's almost Halloween time, and Denver’s favorite and scariest haunted house is back in business!

Fright lovers and horror enthusiasts, get ready! The 13th Floor Haunted House, known as one of Denver’s premier haunted houses, is primed and ready to deliver a high level of fright this year.

When: Opens Saturday, September 11

Where: 3400 E. 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80216

Price: Starting at $19 for General Admission; Fast Pass $10 more; Skip the Line/Reservation $20 more; Mini Escape Games $5 per game/person; Sensory Overload $7

Tickets are on sale now, but we suggest getting them as soon as you can, because the 13th Floor expects to sell out most nights.

The haunt is open Thursday–Saturday in September from 7–11 p.m., and will resume daily operations in October. Check out the full seasonal calendar here.

Three attractions inhabit the 13th Floor, including:

Frostbite "A state-of-the-art Cryogenics lab has had a breakthrough in re-animating the dead. This new technology gives life back to the deceased as they thaw from their frozen state. Although their minds are blank, scientists have found a way to control the super humans by implanting a microchip into the brain. The awakened test subjects have been used for aiding in daily tasks until an unknown entity hacked into the mainframe and turned the mindless humans into pure killing machines."

Doll Maker "The scary house at the end of the street sits abandoned with the passing of its owner, the dollmaker. Although the house sits quiet and still, her collection of Victorian dolls still fills every inch of every room. Before the old lady passed, she placed every doll exactly where she wanted them to reside and any disruption will be dealt with as the spirit of the dollmaker inhabits the porcelain and defends her life's work, even in death."

Bad Blood ​​​​​​​ "The ancient feud between Vampires and Werewolves rages within the shadows of today’s city streets. For years, humans have been held secrets from the battling creatures, but not anymore. A recent uprising has turned the city into a living nightmare of snarling fangs, spilled blood and absolute chaos. A ruthless pack of werewolves on wheels known as the Lycan MC clash with the savage mob of skate punk vampires, the Coffin Crew. Anyone caught between the warring factions are subject to the carnage that awaits."



​​​​​​​​​​​​​​In addition, those 21+ are invited to experience the Sub-Zero Secret Bar and enjoy a concoction created in the cryogenic lab ($8 per person).

This year’s teaser trailer is frightening as ever, see for yourself below:

*Be advised it may be too intense an experience for those under 12 years of age.

What is your favorite part of The 13th Floor Haunted House? What other haunted attractions have you heard about being open in Denver this year? We want to hear all about it in the comments.