Dominant finish closes out Louisiana Volleyball's sweep of Arkansas State
Madeline Adams - KLFY
10/9/21
A match-ending 13-3 run capped off Louisiana Volleyball’s impressive straight sets sweep (25-21, 25-17, 25-22) of Arkansas State on Friday (Oct. 8) at Earl K. Long Gym,
Read Full Story on klfy.com
