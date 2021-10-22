Pumpkin beer, pizza, patio hangs galore! See what's on tap for a spooky season at Navy Yard's Tap99.

Pumpkin patches and hayrides are some of our favorite fall traditions, but they can be harder to find in cities like D.C. You know a fall tradition that is easy to find in a city? Sipping brews on a patio. And this Navy Yard taphouse proves autumn bliss for Washingtonians is never out of reach!

Located right across from Nationals Park, Tap99 offers an extensive drink menu and spacious outdoor seating. And right on time for Halloween, they've upgraded their patio into the harvest hub of your dreams. Visitors can sit amongst festive decor like hay bales and pumpkins while enjoying happy hour bites and brews. The cornstalk fence adds a festive touch, don't you think?

Order an appetizer for the table to share, like Tuna Poke Nachos or Mozzarella Sticks. A Bavarian Soft Pretzel with homemade beer cheese sauce is perfect for enjoying with a German lager!

The patio is dog-friendly, so feel free to bring your pup to soak in the season with you. Can't you tell they're ready for fall?



Courtesy of Tap99 (Facebook)

There are always 99 beverages on tap at any given time, from beer and wine to craft cocktails. And this month, it's all about pumpkin. Fill your glass with Southern Tier Brewing Co.'s "Pumpking" Imperial Pumpkin Ale, Bell's Octoberfest Beer, and Alewerks Brewing Co.'s "Pumpkin Latte," a spiced amber ale resembling the popular coffee drink. For a different take on pumpkin, try Ace's Pumpkin Cider or Hysteria Brewing's Pressured Into It, which contains an eclectic mix of pumpkin and yam.

So many beers, so little time! One of the upsides is you're charged by the ounce, which if you'd rather not commit to a single brew, you'll at least be able to taste them beforehand.

Of course, breweries are a great place to socialize, and the taphouse will be buzzing with events all season long. On Mondays, they host Trivia Night for groups to test their skills across five rounds, while Football Sundays allow fans a gathering place to watch the big game. In both cases, there'll be plenty of brews to go 'round. Be sure to take a look at their event calendar, as new activities are added all the time!

Tap99 is open Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. You can find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Address: 1250 Half St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Will you be stopping by Tap99 for a pint this fall? Let us know down in the comments!