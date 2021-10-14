Bask in the luminous glow of carved pumpkins at Green Meadows Petting Farm!

We love haunted houses and horror flicks for Halloween, but let's be real: sometimes, they're almost too scary, especially for the youngsters. This tradition from Green Meadows Petting Farm offers a less frightful way to celebrate without sacrificing the fun!

Located seven miles outside Frederick, Maryland, Trail of Jack-O-Lanterns can be found lighting up the farm weekend nights throughout October. It's a perfect outing for young children, but visitors of all ages will be delighted by the dazzling display and activities that make this event a crowd-pleaser year after year. So grab your costume and prepare for the "boo-tiful" sights that lie ahead!

When: October 15–16, 22–23, 29–30 | 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Green Meadows Petting Farm | 10102 Fingerboard Rd | Ijamsville, MD

Tickets: $14 (Cash not accepted) | Buy them HERE



Courtesy of Green Meadows Petting Farm (Facebook)

Dressed-up guests can stroll through a pathway of glowing pumpkins throughout the farm grounds. The pumpkins, which come in all shapes and sizes, are hand-carved by volunteers in a variety of fun designs. The results are pretty impressive. Everything from mischievous grins to ghosts, bats, and dinosaurs will light your way, along with characters from your favorite pop culture franchises (Star Wars, anyone?). The creativity and skill on display are beyond incredible!

Of course, you'll want to check out the other entertainment happening, too. Families can go on hayrides, take the kids trick-or-treating, and warm themselves by the fire pits on chilly nights. Being a petting farm, you'll want to drop by the Animal Barn for cuddles with the farmyard crew. They have goats, pigs, cows, llamas, even kangaroos to show some love. Nothing says Halloween quite like tricks and treats, and the farm will have goodies available for purchase including s'mores, candy, glow necklaces, and more.

The event's first night is coming up this Friday, October 15. Ready to walk the Trail of Jack-O-Laterns? You can find more info on Green Meadows Petting Farm's website and Facebook to plan your trip.

Will you be putting this event on your to-do list? What's your favorite Halloween activity? Share them in the comments!