For a unique outdoor shopping trip, point your car toward Charlottesville and head to Edible Landscaping.

Whether you're looking for a specific variety of apple or just want to see what will grow well in your zone, check out this fantastic Afton nursery. Your inner gardener will thank you for it!

Edible Landscaping has everything from older fruit and nut trees to smaller starts, seeds, and berry canes. You may arrive with a list of purchases in mind, then end up leaving with more than you bargained for once you see the sheer bounty of plants on hand.

The unique thing about Edible Landscaping is that much of what they offer is planted on the property. You can walk around and see how big the trees will get, take photos, and even taste the fruit if it's ripe. They carry sizes from seedlings in cups to taller, established trees and their knowledgeable staff can answer pretty much any questions you have.

Everyone in the family is welcome, even well-behaved dogs on leashes! You'll want to really take your time exploring the property, so wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

It may seem like a far drive, but trust me, it's worth it. You can stop along the Virginia Wine Trail on the way, or have lunch in Charlottesville. On the way back, if you take Route 29, there are several country stores, breweries, and antique stores. This is truly a day-trip destination you'll want to map out first.

For more information, or to place an order online, visit the Edible Landscaping website. If you can't make it in person, they do ship their plants as well.

**All photos by Sarina Petrocelly

Have you ever been to this unique Afton nursery? What did you taste on your visit? Let us know in the comments.