Enjoy the Colorado mountains in an open-air car!

It's time to enjoy a piece of Colorado history surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery you will ever see!

The Georgetown Loop Railroad and Mining Park, just 45 minutes from Denver, will officially open for the season on June 5 and will run every day through October 15 in its regular season. So far, it looks like the annual Oktoberfest and Holiday Trains are scheduled to run, as well.

As the season gets rolling, the railroad says it wants guests to come enjoy sunshine, space, and fresh air, hitching up its open-air cars.

At this time, the Georgetown Loop Railroad is following CDC guidelines and is not requiring guests to wear masks. Learn more about that here.

The train is one of Colorado's most authentic living museums, taking you back to a time when the state's mining and railroad industries fueled the economy and tales of the West.

All aboard! If you are ready to get your ticket to ride, you can visit the Georgetown Loop Railroad website.