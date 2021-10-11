Greenville artist Patricia DeLeon uses personal experience of nature, vitality, and beauty
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kiér Laprí Kartier, a 21-year-old Black trans woman, shot dead in Texas
New chair appointed for the Texas Tech College of Education
Jim Kaat, MLB Network broadcaster, uses '40 acres' off the cuff during Astros Game 2 telecast
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Rookie Mills makes progress but Texans still can't end skid
El Pasoan battles it out to be top designed on HGTV show
Miley Cyrus Showed Off Her Toned Legs In Sparkly Red Shorts At ACL In Austin, Texas
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Argument over Alabama loss to Texas A&M leads to fatal shooting
Texas Governor Greg Abbott bans vaccine mandates by "any entity" in the state
Unvaccinated Texas GOP candidate who was hospitalized with COVID-19 says his illness made him 'even more dedicated' to fight vaccine mandates
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Locked-out Texas refinery workers to vote on Exxon contract proposal -union
Justice Department asks court to stop Texas abortion law from being implemented
Argument over Alabama loss to Texas A&M leads to fatal shooting
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Unvaccinated Texas GOP candidate who was hospitalized with COVID-19 says his illness made him 'even more dedicated' to fight vaccine mandates
2014 Jayco Jay Flight 238RB
Nation's Largest Day of the Dead Celebration, in San Antonio, Returns with In-Person Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Greenville artist Patricia DeLeon uses personal experience of nature, vitality, and beauty
Greenville News - Greenville News on MSN.com
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Working with oils, acrylics, graphite and gold leaf, Patricia DeLeon creates multi-media works which fuse the acts of painting and drawing.
Read Full Story on greenvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Do You Really Need to Rake Up Those Leaves?
AAA: Gas prices at a seven-year high in North Carolina and South Carolina
What Is a Life-Saving Divorce?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL