How to Make the Most of a Fall Trip to Skyline Drive

When it comes to planning outings in the fall, cruising Skyline Drive should be at the top of your list.

This incredible road runs north and south along the Blue Ridge Mountains for 105 miles and it's the perfect place to catch the prettiest views of the autumn colors. Not sure when to go? Check out these webcams to see how the leaves (and traffic) look at any time.

Plan it out.

Don't think you're just going to head west and just jump on Skyline Drive. There are four entrances and they can get incredibly crowded in October. If you can, take a day off and go on a weekday, getting there as early as you can.

Both the Twitter account and the Shenandoah National Park Facebook page are updated regularly as the parking areas and campgrounds close. You won't believe how early the park fills up during peak season!

As of 9:30am Whiteoak Canyon Boundary Parking is Full-today-Saturday-October 23,2021 pic.twitter.com/dkvIOtNhtN — ShenandoahNPS (@ShenandoahNPS) October 23, 2021

Pack a snack.

You can't count on having enough time to get lunch on the road, given the heavy traffic on the weekends. Prepare a simple picnic and some camp chairs to enjoy your meal al fresco. Don't forget to include plenty of water if you're planning on going for a hike!

Capture the moment.

Be present, but don't forget to take tons of photos. There are several iconic overlooks along the drive, and just about any view is memorable with the right angle. Practice your videography skills and capture the winding road for others to enjoy vicariously.

Remember, your overhead shots as you encounter the neighboring canopy roads on the way home.

For more information about Skyline Drive, check out the official website for Shenandoah National Park.

Will you be taking this iconic road trip this fall? What are some of your best tips for first-timers? Share them in the comments.