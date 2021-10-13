'Into The Wild' bus almost came to South Dakota
'Into The Wild' bus almost came to South Dakota
Don Jorgensen - KELOLAND News
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The bus that became a shelter for hunters and others who traveled the back country of Alaska’s wilderness has finally been moved, so it can be preserved.
Read Full Story on keloland.com
