J.R. Smith steps into hornets nest — literally — gets stung during collegiate golf debut
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The all-time greatest college football players from each of the 50 states
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Savage Forecast: Will every Flint-area high school football game end in a tie this week?
Chuck Haga: Missing women cases are tragic, but show that disparity in coverage still exists
Bridget Hanlan awarded Leadership/Service Award
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Flint-area football Power Rankings: No. 1 vs. No. 2 is on this week’s schedule
NDSU offers reasons to graze or not graze this fall
SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings: ASU Solidifies its Hold on No. 1 - Cal Still 10th
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Felony theft charge against ND cattle buyer will be dismissed if $227,000 is repaid within the year
Celebrate UND Homecoming Oct. 18-23, with Memorial Union dedication, Chester Fritz Library Grand Reopening and so much more
Vote for Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 7 of 2021 season
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Savage Forecast: Will every Flint-area high school football game end in a tie this week?
2021 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 8
Devils Lake Journal Athlete of the Week: Rachel Dahlen
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
J.R. Smith steps into hornets nest — literally — gets stung during collegiate golf debut
Associated Press - NBC Sports
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith was literally stung by hornets Tuesday during his round at the Phoenix Open, his college golf debut.
Read Full Story on nba.nbcsports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
WSDOT to temporarily close several rest areas due to vandalism, other issues
N.F.L.'s Top Lawyer Had Cozy Relationship With Washington Team President
Washington apologizes for late announcement on Sean Taylor's jersey retirement
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL