Kansas City woman's stolen dog returned safely hours after story airs
Kansas City woman's stolen dog returned safely hours after story airs
Pat McGonigle - FOX4 Kansas City
10/11/21
Yasmin Saban pleaded for someone to return her stolen dog. By Saturday, tears of joy rolled down her face as she was reunited with her pup.
Read Full Story on fox4kc.com
