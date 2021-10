Keeping up with C-USA: Herd pull off OT win over Monarchs, Charlotte out front in the east

Week six of Conference USA football is in the books. WKU lost its first conference game on Saturday night at home to UTSA in a 52-46 nailbiter, but here’s how the rest of C-USA shook out: Interconference Charlotte 49ers vs Florida International Golden Panthers Charlotte (4-2,