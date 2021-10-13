Lin-Manuel Miranda on his first viewing of "West Side Story"
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Matthew Dowd, former Bush strategist, to run for Texas lieutenant governor as Democrat
Nané, Charley Crockett, Sir Woman and More: Must-see acts at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2021 (PREVIEW)
Texas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Miley Cyrus Showed Off Her Toned Legs In Sparkly Red Shorts At ACL In Austin, Texas
Five-star 2023 QB Arch Manning set to visit Texas this weekend
80 Southwest Airlines flights canceled Sunday in Austin
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Conflicting Biden and Abbott vaccine rules leave Texas businesses confused
How Texas’ defense can find consistency against Oklahoma State
Four-star offensive tackle Malik Agbo will take official visit to Texas for Oklahoma State game
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Conflicting Biden and Abbott vaccine rules leave Texas businesses confused
Four-star offensive tackle Malik Agbo will take official visit to Texas for Oklahoma State game
Oklahoma State Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 7
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
ELLE Escapes: Austin
Austin-Travis County Moves Back To Stage 3 COVID Guidelines
Texas defense needs quick fix ahead of No. 12 Oklahoma State
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Lin-Manuel Miranda on his first viewing of "West Side Story"
Diana Chan - PBS
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Lin-Manuel Miranda describes discovering Rita Moreno and seeing "West Side Story" for the first time, and realizing it was about Puerto Rican New Yorkers. "It was a gamechanger."
Read Full Story on pbs.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The pressure is growing on Queensland and Western Australia to explain what living with COVID-19 will look like
Today, October 13, Is National Train Your Brain Day
7 More Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Get You in the Spooky Spirit
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL